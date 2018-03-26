Paul Galvin returns after short stint with Dublin clubs

A transfer for former All-Ireland winner Paul Galvin to return to his native Finuge club in Kerry has been completed.

The three time All-Star and four time All-Ireland winner joined the St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh’s club last year, and they were subsequently knocked out of the Dublin club championship by Castleknock (AET) in the second round.

The 38 year-old had a year previously transferred to Kilmacud Crokes to play hurling.

Meanwhile former Roscommon attacker Ger Heneghan has transferred to Westmeath club Garrycastle.

Ger Heneghan after winning the Connacht title in 2010. Photograph: Inpho

The Athlone based club - All-Ireland finalists in 2012 - have recruited the services of the Castlerea St Kevin’s corner forward who won a Connacht championship with Roscommon in 2010.

A regular for the county side for almost a decade after making his breakthrough in 2004, the expert free-taker has also won three club titles with Castlerea. The last of those came in 2009.

Despite winning four out of six county titles before 2014 - and a Leinster title - the Athlone based Garrycastle club have dipped in recent years with St Loman’s dominating. Heneghan is believed to be working in Athlone.