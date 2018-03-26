Paul Galvin returns after short stint with Dublin clubs
Former Roscommon free-taking ace Ger Heneghan joins Garrycastle in Westmeath
Paul Galvin in action for Plunkett’s last year. Photograph: Inpho
A transfer for former All-Ireland winner Paul Galvin to return to his native Finuge club in Kerry has been completed.
The three time All-Star and four time All-Ireland winner joined the St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh’s club last year, and they were subsequently knocked out of the Dublin club championship by Castleknock (AET) in the second round.
The 38 year-old had a year previously transferred to Kilmacud Crokes to play hurling.
Meanwhile former Roscommon attacker Ger Heneghan has transferred to Westmeath club Garrycastle.
The Athlone based club - All-Ireland finalists in 2012 - have recruited the services of the Castlerea St Kevin’s corner forward who won a Connacht championship with Roscommon in 2010.
A regular for the county side for almost a decade after making his breakthrough in 2004, the expert free-taker has also won three club titles with Castlerea. The last of those came in 2009.
Despite winning four out of six county titles before 2014 - and a Leinster title - the Athlone based Garrycastle club have dipped in recent years with St Loman’s dominating. Heneghan is believed to be working in Athlone.