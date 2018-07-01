Tipperary forwards pick off Limerick to claim Munster minor hurling title

Tipperary 1-20 Limerick 1-12

A powerful attacking performance which Limerick couldn’t match yielded the Munster minor hurling title for Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

The game’s only goal in the 53rd summed up the proceedings for Tipp, created and finished by their two most dangerous forwards: James Devaney winning possession, beating his man and passing to Seán Hayes who had work to do to create space and then blast to the net to seal their victory.

After a slow start, in which they conceded early points to Bob Purcell and Cathal O’Neill, Tipperary got into their stride and were largely on top for the first half.

Three points within two minutes by Devaney and the impressive Hayes, twice, put them in front and after another free by Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill, they rattled off six in a row as the half wore on.

By half-time, Tipp were 0-12 to 0-7 ahead and Limerick didn’t help themselves with three wides in quick succession after the resumption.

The opening goal gave Tipp sufficient breathing space to close out the game, despite Bryan Nix’s injury-time goal for Limerick.

TIPPERARY: A Browne; C O’Dwyer, C Whelan, K Hayes; J Ryan, F Purcell, S Phelan (0-2); M Hackett (0-1), J Campion; S Hayes (1-3), C O’Farrell (0-2), K O’Kelly (0-1); D Ryan, R Renehan (0-2, one SL), J Devaney (0-8, four frees, one ‘65’).

Subs: M O’Shea (0-1) for R Renehan (45 mins), J Morrissey for J Campion (48), K Maher for M Hackett (56), B O’Connor for D Ryan (60) F Hanafin for S Phelan (60)

LIMERICK: B Heavey; P Harnett, B Herlihy, M Keane; E O’Mahony, E McEvoy, J Nicholas; P Kirby (0-1), B O’Connor (0-1); D O’Leary, C Ryan (0-3), C O’Neill (0-6, five frees); C Coughlan, B Purcell (0-1), D Hegarty.

Subs: B Nix (1-0) for D O’Leary (25 mins), D Hickey for D Hegarty (48), M Martin for C Coughlan (54), A Shanahan for J Nicholas (60), C Casey for P Kirby (60).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)