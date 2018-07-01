Dublin U-20s book Leinster final place

Doran’s two goals help impressive metropolitans book date with Kildare
James Doran: scored two goals in Dublin’s victory. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dublin 4-16 Meath 2-10

Dublin set up a Leinster final clash with Kildare after registering an emphatic Leinster under-20 semi-final win at Páirc Tailteann on Saturday evening.

The Dubs were down to business straight from the throw-in and James Doran finished to the net after James Madden cut through the Meath rearguard on 20 seconds.

Boosted by four points from the impressive Tom Keane Dublin led 1-7 to 0-2 by the end of the opening quarter. The concession of a penalty on the stroke of half-time, allowed Frank O’Reilly find the net for Meath and they trailed 1-5 to 1-8 at the break.

Meath hopes took a further dive within 20 seconds of the restart when Doran repeated his opening-half feat, firing home his sides’ second goal. Ross McGarry and Cormac Howley then added points before the hosts opened their second half account.

The Royals thought they were back in the game when Ethan Devine netted from close range but his effort was ruled out for a square infringement. Almost immediately Dublin went on the attack and after an effort from Dan O’Brien came off the crossbar McGarry reacted quickest to blast home.

Less than a minute later substitute Karl Lynch Bissett had the ball in the net again to leave it 4-12 to 1-8 and end the game as a contest with 10 minutes remaining.

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; N Nolan, N Doran, C Smith; K Kennedy, N Matthews, E O’Dea; D Ryan, S Bugler (0-2); J Madden, J Doran (2-1) C Howley (0-1); R McGarry (1-4, 0-1f); D O’Brien (0-1), T Keane (0-7, 0-2f). Subs: S King for Kennedy (BC 20), G McNamara for Nolan (44), K Lynch Bissett (1-0) for Howley (48), J Holland for Doran (52), E Fitzpatrick for Ryan, C Hynes for Keane (both 56).

MEATH: A Beakey; R Clarke, C Harnan, K Slavin; E Smyth, E O’Kelly Lynch, J Cassidy; D Campion, A Murphy; J Scully, E Devine (0-1), F O’Reilly (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-1f); J Conlon (0-1), S Reilly, J Morris (1-4, 0-4f). Subs: S Walsh (0-1) for Reilly (h-t), S Ryan for Cassidy (37), A Kealy (0-1) for O’Reilly (54), S McDonnell for Slavin, B McGowan for Devine (both 56), B O’Reilly for Smyth (59).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)

