Paul Murphy retires after four All-Ireland wins with Kilkenny

Paul Murphy has announced his retirement from the Kilkenny senior hurling set-up after a career which saw him win four All-Ireland medals.

The Danesfort defender won the biggest prize with the Cats in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015 while also being named an All-Star in those latter three seasons.

Murphy also won five Leinster titles and three National Leagues along the way.

In a statement he said: “For as long as I can remember it has been my dream to hurl for Kilkenny and I am proud to say I lived that dream.

“Thanks to all my team-mates down through the years and the journey you brought me on.

“It’s a privilege to have hurled not only with but against some of the greatest players ever to play the game, a memory which I will always cherish.

“I would also like to thank the management teams that have given me the opportunities over the years and the county board and supporters club for all your hard work and dedication to Kilkenny GAA.”