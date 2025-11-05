Fianna Fáil TDs unhappy at being named on ‘naughty list’ for questioning party leadership

Former ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told the Fianna Fáil party meeting he did not “take too kindly” to being described as the old guard. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Fianna Fáil backbench TDs who appeared on a “naughty list” of rebels against the party leadership have expressed anger over the development. The list was discussed at a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night.

According to those present at the meeting in Leinster House, the most outspoken contribution was made by Kilkenny TD Peter “Chap” Cleere.

In an impassioned contribution, the former Kilkenny hurler said it was “sad” to be called a rebel by Fianna Fáil as he was from Kilkenny, considered a core party constituency.

“You would swear Chap was in the dressingroom at half time in the All-Ireland final,” another TD present at the meeting said afterwards.

The matter was raised at the meeting by Cork East TD James O’Connor, another of the 13 or so parliamentary members who were on the list.

It was drawn up by an adviser to a Fianna Fáil Minister, whose identity remains unknown, and circulated among party TDs and Senators last week.

Those included were put into two categories: “rebels” and “old guard”.

Former ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told the meeting he did not “take too kindly” to being described as the old guard, given that he was the same age as Taoiseach Micheál Martin and both would be entitled to the free bus pass next year.

Others who spoke were Cork North Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan and Louth TD Erin McGreehan. She queried how asking questions of the leadership categorises a TD as a rebel.

“Questioning is not disloyalty; questioning is seeking accountability,” she said, according to colleagues.

Others on the list included Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, Willie O’Dea, John McGuinness, Séamus McGrath and John Lahart.

As the Taoiseach is at the Cop30 conference in Brazil, discussion on the matter was deferred until next week.

Party MEP Barry Cowen travelled home from Brussels to raise what he said was the urgent situation in relation to the continuation of the Nitrates Directive, and the derogation currently enjoyed by Irish farmers.

“I take no satisfaction in saying this, but I believe the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine – and we, as a Government – are at serious risk of taking a flawed, short-sighted approach, one that could inflict lasting damage on Irish farming and the rural communities that depend on it,” said Mr Cowen.

He said the derogation that might be agreed will be so full of conditions it will “make the deal unworkable for virtually 100 per cent of farmers”.

Meanwhile, at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Simon Harris said emergency legislation could be used to ensure critical infrastructure was delivered.

He said this may be required for essential services, such as water and energy supplies for homes across the country.

The Fine Gael leader said emergency legislation had been passed before in the Oireachtas when required, as in recent years for Brexit.

Mr Harris said it can be done again for crucial national projects to ensure delivery and cut through the red tape and bureaucracy.