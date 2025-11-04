Ger Brennan to face Laois in first outing as Dublin manager

Ger Brennan’s first game as Dublin senior football manager will be against Laois in the O’Byrne Cup on Saturday, January 3rd.
The draws have taken place for Leinster’s pre-league competitions – the O’Byrne Cup in football and the Walsh Cup in hurling – which are returning after a one-season postponement in 2025.
A number of changes have also been made to the match regulations.
The games will now be 60 minutes rather than 70, and if a match is level at the end of normal time, it will go straight to penalties.
Unlimited substitutions will also be permitted, with a maximum of six allowed during the second half.
Counties knocked out early on in the competitions will vie for the respective shields.
2026 O’Byrne Cup fixtures:
Round one: Saturday, January 3rd
Laois v Dublin
Wexford v Kildare
Carlow v Offaly
Wicklow v Meath
Longford v Westmeath
Louth – Bye
Quarter-finals: Wednesday, January 7th
1 – Winners of Carlow/Offaly v Winners of Wicklow/Meath
2 – Winners of Longford/Westmeath v Louth
Semi-finals: Saturday, January 10th
Winners of Wexford/Kildare v Winners of Laois/Dublin
Winners of quarter-final 1 v Winners of quarter-final 2
Final: Friday, January 16th
2026 Walsh Cup fixtures:
Round one: Sunday, January 4th
Kildare v Galway
Offaly v Antrim
Westmeath v Kilkenny
Laois v Wexford
Carlow v Dublin
Quarter-final: Thursday, January 8th
Winners of Laois/Wexford v Winners of Carlow/Dublin
Semi-finals: Sunday, January 11th
Quarter-final winners v Winners of Westmeath/Kilkenny
Winners of Kildare/Galway v Winners of Offaly/Antrim
Final: Sunday, January 18th