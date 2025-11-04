Gaelic Games

Ger Brennan to face Laois in first outing as Dublin manager

Fixture details for next year’s Leinster pre-league competitions confirmed

Dublin senior football manager Ger Brennan. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Nov 04 2025 - 20:131 MIN READ

Ger Brennan’s first game as Dublin senior football manager will be against Laois in the O’Byrne Cup on Saturday, January 3rd.

The draws have taken place for Leinster’s pre-league competitions – the O’Byrne Cup in football and the Walsh Cup in hurling – which are returning after a one-season postponement in 2025.

A number of changes have also been made to the match regulations.

The games will now be 60 minutes rather than 70, and if a match is level at the end of normal time, it will go straight to penalties.

Unlimited substitutions will also be permitted, with a maximum of six allowed during the second half.

Counties knocked out early on in the competitions will vie for the respective shields.

2026 O’Byrne Cup fixtures:

Round one: Saturday, January 3rd

Laois v Dublin

Wexford v Kildare

Carlow v Offaly

Wicklow v Meath

Longford v Westmeath

Louth – Bye

Quarter-finals: Wednesday, January 7th

1 – Winners of Carlow/Offaly v Winners of Wicklow/Meath

2 – Winners of Longford/Westmeath v Louth

Semi-finals: Saturday, January 10th

Winners of Wexford/Kildare v Winners of Laois/Dublin

Winners of quarter-final 1 v Winners of quarter-final 2

Final: Friday, January 16th

2026 Walsh Cup fixtures:

Round one: Sunday, January 4th

Kildare v Galway

Offaly v Antrim

Westmeath v Kilkenny

Laois v Wexford

Carlow v Dublin

Quarter-final: Thursday, January 8th

Winners of Laois/Wexford v Winners of Carlow/Dublin

Semi-finals: Sunday, January 11th

Quarter-final winners v Winners of Westmeath/Kilkenny

Winners of Kildare/Galway v Winners of Offaly/Antrim

Final: Sunday, January 18th

