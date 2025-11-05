Tipperary GAA to build ‘transformative’ centre of excellence on site gifted by John Magnier

The proposed new training facility adjacent to Morris Park in Thurles, Co Tipperary

John Magnier has gifted Tipperary GAA a 14-acre site on which they are to develop a new state of the art centre of excellence.

The Coolmore Stud owner has provided the land, which is adjacent to Morris Park in Thurles, to create what Tipp GAA say will be a “transformative milestone in the development of Gaelic games in the county”.

It will allow Tipperary to greatly expand the facilities currently in place at Morris Park, which is next to Semple Stadium. It is estimated the works will cost in the region of €12 million.

“The development will include additional sand-based pitches and leading-edge training facilities, helping to provide a world-class environment for players at all levels of the game,” said Tipperary GAA CEO, Murtagh Brennan.

“This investment represents a watershed moment for Gaelic games in Tipperary and underscores our long-term commitment to nurturing athletic excellence and supporting the next generation of hurlers and footballers.

“Crucially, this expansion will serve not only our elite teams but the thousands of young boys and girls who represent the future of Tipperary GAA. It will provide a safe, modern and inclusive environment for youth development, physical wellbeing and personal growth. The wider Tipperary community will also benefit, with this facility acting as a hub for participation, pride and connection across our county.

“Tipperary GAA extends its sincere gratitude to Mr Magnier for his outstanding generosity and vision. We also acknowledge the invaluable support of TD Michael Lowry and Professor Peter Murchan in helping bring this project to fruition.

“This development is not just an enhancement of facilities – it is an investment in the future of our county, our players and our sporting community. It will ensure that Tipperary GAA continues to flourish and that our athletes have every opportunity to reach their full potential.”