Ireland

Man taken to hospital following Kerry house fire

Woman described hearing a loud bang before seeing nearby house ablaze

Gardaí and units from Kerry Fire Brigade attended the scene in Tralee, Co Kerry. File photograph: Alan Betson
Gardaí and units from Kerry Fire Brigade attended the scene in Tralee, Co Kerry. File photograph: Alan Betson
Jack White
Wed Nov 05 2025 - 22:471 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital following what is believed to have been an explosion and fire at a house in Tralee, Co Kerry.

Gardaí and units from Kerry Fire Brigade attended the scene. The fire broke out at a house near the Manor West Hotel shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

One woman who was donating blood at the hotel recalled hearing a “loud bang”, adding that the building she was in “shook” before occupants left and saw the nearby house ablaze.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination, which will be carried out on Thursday, a Garda spokesman said.

READ MORE

After thousands of years of philosophy, the meaning of life can be summed up in a word

Róisín Ingle: I told the world to leave me alone, and it did. Wow

Four-year-old made sit on bedroom floor in days before death, murder trial hears

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani issues challenge to Donald Trump after stunning win

Four people were evacuated from the two-storey house. Among them was a man in his 40s who was brought to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of injuries, though they were not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times