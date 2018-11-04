Munster SHC: Na Piarsaigh shoot the lights out to make final

Clonoulty/Rossmore face a scoring storm at the Gaelic Grounds
Peter Casey scores his second goal and Na Piarsaigh’s third despite the attempts of Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Jimmy Ryan during the AIB Munster Club SHC semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Peter Casey scores his second goal and Na Piarsaigh’s third despite the attempts of Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Jimmy Ryan during the AIB Munster Club SHC semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) 3-22 Clonoulty/Rossmore (Tipperary) 0-13

Na Piarsaigh strolled to a landslide 18-point win in the Munster club hurling semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds to maintain a12 from 12 winning sequence in the provincial championship.

Tipperary’s Clonoulty/Rossmore must still be wondering what hit them as Na Piarsaigh swept into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead inside 10 minutes.

A couple of points by Paudie White and frees by Timmy Hammersley had the Tipperary champions in touch but points by Adrian Breen, Ronan Lynch and Shane Dowling pushed Na Piarsaigh into a 0-10 to 0-3 and there was an exchange of points before the reigning provincial champions put the game to bed in the 10 minutes before half-time, by which stage they led 2-13 to 0-5.

Na Piarsaigh’s first goal was a stunner by Kevin Downes after 24 minutes and just on the whistle Peter Casey had a spectacular strike after Downes gave him a handpass as he slipped.

Limerick star Casey got his second and Na Piarsaigh’s third goal three minutes into the second half but in fairness to the Tipperary champions – they won their first county title for 21 years a week ago – they hit four points in a row but even at that stage it made no difference.

Declan O’Dwyer in the Clonouty/Rossmore goal made two superb saves, one as early as the second minute, but those in front of him were given a roasting by the Na Piarsaigh forwards, while Adrian Breen hit six points from play for the runaway winners who had nine players on the scoresheet.

NA PIARSAIGH: P Kennedy; J Boylan, M Casey, K Kennedy; R Lynch (0-3, one free), W O’Donoughue, C King; A Dempsey (0-1), G Brown; D Dempsey (0-1), S Dowling (0-5, five frees), C Boylan (0-1); A Breen 0-6, K Downes (1-1, one free), P Casey 2-2.

Subs: C Houlihan for Dowling (inj, 28 mins), K Ryan for P Casey (36), M Foley for Lynch (inj, 43), T Grimes (0-2) for A Dempsey (46), J O’Brien for King (53), P Gleeson for Kennedy (inj 60).

CLONOULTY/ROSSSMORE: D O’Dwyer; Joey O’Keeffe, C Quirke, J Ryan; S O’Connor, John O’Keeffe, E Heffernan; C Hammersley (0-1), James Heffernan; P White (0-2), D Quirke (0-1, s/l), Tom Butler, C Bourke (0-1), T Hammersley (0-8, five frees), F O’Keeffe.

Subs: Thomas Butler for F O’Keeffe (h/t), Ronan Heffernan for J Heffernan (36), N Shanahan for Joey O’Keeffe (51), Paddy Ryan for Tom Butler (54), Donncha Quirke for Ryan (57).

Referee: D Kirwan (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.