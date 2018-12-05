Limerick to get 2019 campaign underway on December 14th

All-Ireland champions will kick off the Munster Hurling League against Tipperary
Limerick’s Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick will get their 2019 Munster Hurling League campaign underway on Friday December 14th against 2016 champions Tipperary at 7.30pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

The competition will see the six teams in Munster split into two groups with Kerry joining Limerick and Tipp while Clare, Cork and Waterford make up the second group.

That group won’t get underway until after Christmas when Clare meet Cork at Cusack Park on Saturday December 29th at 2pm.

Friday week’s meeting will be Limerick’s first game in Ireland since their historic victory over Galway in Croke Park in August to end a 45-year All-Ireland drought.

Munster Council chairman Jerry O’Sullivan said: “I am delighted that all six counties will participate in the 2019 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League. The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League. I am delighted to welcome Co-Op Superstores as the competition sponsor once again. I thank them for their continued support and look forward to working with them in the months ahead.”

Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League 2019 – draw and dates

Group 1:

Limerick v Tipperary: Friday December 14th, Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm

Kerry v Limerick: Thursday December 20th, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

Tipperary v Kerry: Saturday January 5th, Nenagh, 2pm

Group 2:

Clare v Cork: Saturday December 29th, Cusack Park, 2pm

Cork v Waterford: Wednesday January 2nd, Mallow, 7.30pm

Waterford v Clare: Sunday January 6th, Fraher Field, 3pm

Final: Sunday January 13th, venue and time tbc.

