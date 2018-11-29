Unesco grants special cultural status to hurling and camogie

The sport of hurling has been granted special cultural status by the United Nations.

It was announced on Thursday that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has inscribed the Irish game on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The GAA said it proudly welcomed the decision by the organisation to grant the national sports of hurling andcamogie the prestigious status.

In a statement, the sports organisation acknowledged the support of Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan and her officials for their support and assistance with the application to Unesco.

GAA ard stiúrthóir Tom Ryan will host an event to mark the announcement at Croke Park on Thursday morning.

Unesco, in the official inscription, notes “hurling or camogie (a form of hurling played by women), is a field game played by two teams which dates back 2,000 years and features strongly in Irish mythology, most notably in the epic saga of Cú Chulainn.

“It is played throughout the island of Ireland, particularly in more fertile agricultural areas, as well as overseas. Traditionally, the number of players in the game was unregulated and games were played across open fields.”

The UN body says hurling is considered “an intrinsic part of Irish culture and plays a central role in promoting health and wellbeing, inclusiveness and team spirit”.

“Today, the skills are promoted and transmitted through coaching and games in schools and clubs. As the custodians of hurling, the Gaelic Athletic Association and the Camogie Association, both volunteer-led organisations, play a central role in transmitting the skills and values associated with hurling.”

Ms Madigan welcomed the announcement and thanked the Camogie Association and the GAA for their work with her department on achieving “this prestigious international recognition of our national game”.