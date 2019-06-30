Limerick minors do their bit on a day of double glory

Limerick 1-17 Clare 1-11

Limerick’s glory day had started with their minors who ran out comfortable winners against Clare to win the Munster minor title and earn an All-Ireland semi-final place.

Making their sixth appearance in the final in six seasons Limerick were two points in front at half-time, 0-9 to 0-7, after the sides were level on a number of occasions.

Clare had the opening two points from Tony Butler and Shane Meehan but it was all square after nine minutes thanks to points by Cathal O’Neill and Aidan O’Connor.

Clare then opened a three points advantage through Meehan and Cian Galvin frees and a Diarmuid Cahill point.

Limerick needed to steady the ship and they did so in splendid manner with four points in a row and while it was level twice more Limerick went in at the break knowing that their wide count stood at eight.

Aidan O’Connor and Adam English extended the Limerick lead but Clare hit back with a superbly taken goal by Meehan who raced through a lapse in the Limerick defence.

Immediately Limerick got back their four point lead when Aidan O’Connor set up Patrick O’Donovan who calmly slotted to the net to give Limerick their first win in this grade since 2014.

Cathal O’Neill was outstanding for the winners and had nine of their points, six from frees.

LIMERICK: J Franklin; A Murrihy, R Lyons, F O’Connor; J Quilty, E Hurley, C Coughlan; P Kirby, P Reale (0-2); A English (0-2), C O’Neill (0-9, 6f), E Stokes; A O’Connor (0-3), P O’Donovan (1-1), L Lynch.

Substitutes: D Hegarty for Lynch (56), M Cremin for O’Donovan (58), C Casey for Stokes (60), C Hanley Clarke for English (60).

CLARE: A Shanahan; S Devanney, A Hogan, O’Donnell; J Collins, C Galvin (0-2), T Butler (0-1); C O’Meara, C Murphy (0-1); K O’Connor (0-1), O Clune, D Downes; S Meehan (1-2, 1f), C Hegarty (0-2), D Cahill, (0-1).

Substitutes: S Ronan for Cahill (43), K Smyth (0-1) for Murphy (48).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).