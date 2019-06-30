Limerick minors do their bit on a day of double glory

On a sixth Munster final appearance in six years the Treaty County eased past Clare

Limerick players celebrate with the trophy after beating Clare to win the Munster minor title. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Limerick players celebrate with the trophy after beating Clare to win the Munster minor title. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Limerick 1-17 Clare 1-11

Limerick’s glory day had started with their minors who ran out comfortable winners against Clare to win the Munster minor title and earn an All-Ireland semi-final place.

Making their sixth appearance in the final in six seasons Limerick were two points in front at half-time, 0-9 to 0-7, after the sides were level on a number of occasions.

Clare had the opening two points from Tony Butler and Shane Meehan but it was all square after nine minutes thanks to points by Cathal O’Neill and Aidan O’Connor.

Clare then opened a three points advantage through Meehan and Cian Galvin frees and a Diarmuid Cahill point.

Limerick needed to steady the ship and they did so in splendid manner with four points in a row and while it was level twice more Limerick went in at the break knowing that their wide count stood at eight.

Aidan O’Connor and Adam English extended the Limerick lead but Clare hit back with a superbly taken goal by Meehan who raced through a lapse in the Limerick defence.

Immediately Limerick got back their four point lead when Aidan O’Connor set up Patrick O’Donovan who calmly slotted to the net to give Limerick their first win in this grade since 2014.

Cathal O’Neill was outstanding for the winners and had nine of their points, six from frees.

LIMERICK: J Franklin; A Murrihy, R Lyons, F O’Connor; J Quilty, E Hurley, C Coughlan; P Kirby, P Reale (0-2); A English (0-2), C O’Neill (0-9, 6f), E Stokes; A O’Connor (0-3), P O’Donovan (1-1), L Lynch.

Substitutes: D Hegarty for Lynch (56), M Cremin for O’Donovan (58), C Casey for Stokes (60), C Hanley Clarke for English (60).

CLARE: A Shanahan; S Devanney, A Hogan, O’Donnell; J Collins, C Galvin (0-2), T Butler (0-1); C O’Meara, C Murphy (0-1); K O’Connor (0-1), O Clune, D Downes; S Meehan (1-2, 1f), C Hegarty (0-2), D Cahill, (0-1).

Substitutes: S Ronan for Cahill (43), K Smyth (0-1) for Murphy (48).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.