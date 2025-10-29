Mixed day forecast today as Met Éireann puts yellow warnings in place for Thursday

Wednesday is set be a mixed day weather-wise with Met Éireann forecasting sunny spells, scattered heavy showers, a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

It is expected to feel cool with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Showers are forecast to become isolated by evening, and the winds should ease with some frost setting in after dark.

However, the real drama is set for Thursday with Met Éireann having already issued status yellow rain warnings for Cork and Kerry alongside status yellow wind warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann said spells of heavy rain will hit Cork and Kerry from 11am with the possibility of localised flooding, poor travelling conditions and reduced visibility. The rain warning extends until 8pm on Thursday night.

The wind warning is for very strong and gusty southerly winds with gales on coasts to hit Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford to hit from 11am to 11pm on Thursday.

For much of Thursday, the rain and the wind will be widespread across Cork and Kerry. Met Éireann said possible impacts include some fallen trees and wave overtopping on the coast.

Met Éireann has also issued a marine warning for gale force winds on all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea from 7am on Thursday to midnight.

South-easterly winds veering southerly are expected to reach gale force eight at times.

The national outlook is for unsettled conditions with Friday offering wet and blustery weather affecting southern and eastern counties, clearing around midday, so hopefully not affecting Halloween trick or treaters greatly.

Sunny spells and scattered showers during the afternoon will be replaced by some spells of weather after dark. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Fresh and gusty southerly winds will ease through the day.