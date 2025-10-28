Tourist who was victim of alleged Temple Bar assault dies in UK

Anthony Herron, who has died in hospital in the UK following an attack in Dublin's Temple Bar last summer. Photograph: JustGiving

An English tourist who was allegedly assaulted following a confrontation in Temple Bar in Dublin two months ago has died.

Anthony Herron, who was aged in his 40s, was hospitalised with serious head injuries following the incident. He was later repatriated to the UK where he died last Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning of August 21st in the Temple Bar Square area.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the victim died on Saturday. He said the Garda could not comment further as the matter is now before the courts.

Mr Herron and his wife were understood to have recently bought their first home in London. They have a three-year-old son and another baby on the way.

A JustGiving fundraiser set up by Herron family members to help them had raised over £23,000 as of Tuesday night.

An update posted on the site since his death said: ”The funds received here will be put towards raising Anthony’s boys in the manner he and Laura had begun and to help support them all through his loss.”

Darragh O’Brien, a 22-year-old man of no fixed address, was later in August arrested and charged with assault causing harm in relation to the incident. He remains before the courts and has yet to indicate a plea.

It is alleged Mr O’Brien kicked the victim in the head during the attack.

The court heard the victim left a Temple Bar pub and engaged in a verbal altercation with the accused.

A physical altercation followed in which Mr O’Brien allegedly launched four kicks towards the victim, one of which hit his stomach and chest area, the court heard.

The victim was then allegedly kicked in the head and knocked unconscious upon falling to the ground.

He was initially taken to St James’s Hospital on the night of the assault but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital to undergo emergency specialist surgery.