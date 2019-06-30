Wexford get one over on Kilkenny to take Leinster minor title

Wexford 3-14 Kilkenny 3-10

Wexford were crowned Leinster minor champions after a four point victory over Kilkenny in Sunday’s opening game at Croke Park.

AJ Redmond was magnificent on the day, scoring 1-11 over the course of the game and the Wexford star’s free taking was fantastic, as he scored nine points from place-ball efforts.

Wexford started well with Redmond scoring the first three points to give his side an early lead, before Pierce Blanchfield opened Kilkenny’s account.

The games first goal arrived in the 18th minute when David Cantwell found the net, to give his side a five-point lead, however the teams were level six minutes later, when Jack Doyle’s goal followed two Kilkenny points.

Wexford held a 1-7 to 1-5 lead at the interval, but Kilkenny registered the first two scores of the second half to level proceedings.

The game exploded into life in the 53rd minute when both sides found the net, with Redmond’s goal cancelled out immediately by Timmy Clifford’s effort.

Redmond scored five frees in succession in the latter stages of the game before substitute Cian Byrne sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time.

Pierce Blanchfield found the net for Kilkenny shortly after, but it was no more than consolation, as Wexford held out for a deserved victory.

WEXFORD: Cian Byrne; J Conroy, K Scallan, D Whelan; J Moran, C Molloy, D Codd; J Kirwan (0-1), L Kavanagh; D O’Neill, R Lawlor, J Sheil; P Whitty (0-1), AJ Redmond (1-11, 0-9 frees), D Cantwell (1-1).

Substitutes: C Foley for Whitty (39), D O’Leary for O’Neill (39), Cian Byrne (1-0) for Cantwell (50), O Pepper for Sheil (60 + 2), E Cullen for Lawlor (60 + 4).

KILKENNY: A Tallis; T Roche, W Halpin, P McDonald; B Reid, P Moylan, J Aylward; A Hickey, D Walsh; C O’Sullivan, L Moore (0-1), P Blanchfield (1-1); B Drennan (0-5, 0-4 frees), T Clifford (1-1), J Doyle (1-1).

Substitutes: I Byrne (0-1) for O’Sullivan (43), A Murphy for Hickey (57), Z Bay Hammond for Aylward (60 + 3).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).