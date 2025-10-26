St Finbarr’s leave it late to secure Cork football title over Nemo Rangers

St Finbarr's' Sam Ryan and Rickey Barrett celebrate after the final whistle. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cork SFC final: St Finbarr’s 1-14 Nemo Rangers 1-13

Cillian Myers-Murray’s injury-time winner helped St Finbarr’s overcome city rivals Nemo Rangers and claim the Cork SFC title at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

An attendance of 6,949 saw the Barr’s edge a classic.

As for Nemo, a third consecutive county final loss was hard to take considering Conor Horgan’s injury-time attempt that came back off an upright would have forced extra-time.

Among the blue throng stood Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry Murphy, a selector on Brian Roche’s St Finbarr’s management team. No smile was broader than Barry Murphy’s on an afternoon current Cork senior hurler Brian Hayes took home the Man of the Match award.

The latter contributed 1-2 and, alongside fellow Cork senior Ian Maguire, was at the hub of all St Finbarr’s best moments.

It was 1-5 to 0-7 in Nemo’s favour after Kevin O’Donovan’s superb 21st-minute goal. Additional Mark Cronin scores earned Rangers a 1-9 to 0-10 half time lead.

Steven Sherlock pulled a point back shortly after the resumption before the Barr’s Brian Hayes began and ended a move that saw the Cork hurler palm to the net.

Late Mark Cronin and Conor Horgan (two-pointer) efforts levelled matters deep into injury-time before Cillian Myers-Murray came off the bench to win it for an ecstatic St Finbarr’s.

ST FINBARR’S: D Newman; S Ryan, A O’Connor, D Quinn; B Hennessy, J Burns, C Dennehy (0-0-1); I Maguire, B Hayes (1-1-0); E Twomey (0-0-2), C Doolan, W Buckley (0-0-2); J Wigginton-Barrett, S Sherlock (capt, 0-1-3, 1tpf, 2f), R Barrett (0-0-1).

Subs: E Dennehy for J Burns, L Hannigan for J Wigginton-Barrett (both ht); E McGreevy for E Twomey, C Myers-Murray (0-1) for R Barrett (both 59).

NEMO RANGERS: M A Martin; C Molloy, K Histon, M Hill (0-0-1); C McCartan, S Cronin (0-0-1), K Fulignati; A O’Donovan (capt), B Murphy; K O’Donovan (1-0-1), B Cripps, C Kiely; C Horgan (0-1-0), M Cronin (0-0-5, 2f), B Hayes (0-1-1).

Subs: R Dalton for C Kiely, P Kerrigan for K Fulignati (both 42), C Moore for C McCartan (51), L Horgan for B Hayes (59), R Corkery for A O’Donovan (63).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).