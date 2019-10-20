Leinster club hurling finals: St Rynagh’s stage sensational comeback in Offaly

St Rynagh’s 0-16 Birr 1-12

St Rynagh’s staged a sensational recovery to break Birr’s hearts in a fantastic Offaly senior hurling final in Tullamore.

Behind for much of the game, St Rynagh’s looked to be heading to a bitterly disappointing defeat when they trailed by 1-11 to 0-7 12 minutes into the second half. They had performed very poorly until then with only a couple of players playing to standard and Birr were full value for their lead at that stage.

Birr, searching for their first title since 2008, made a dream start and an Eoin Cahill goal helped them to a 1-3 to no score lead after five minutes. They led by 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time and continued to turn the screw in the second half.

St Rynagh’s finally found top gear in the closing quarter as they took over in all sectors. Stephen Quirke with four points, and Diarmuid Horan with two, made super impacts off the bench and Rynagh’s went on a spree that yielded nine of the last 10 points for an unlikely win – county footballer Joe O’Connor got the winning point a minute into injury time.

ST RYNAGH’S: C Clancy; S Wynne, C Hernon, D Shortt; M Maloney, B Conneely, P Quirke; G Kelly (0-1), J O’Connor (0-1); C Flannery, R Hughes (0-1), G Conneely; A Treacy (0-3, two frees), S Dolan (0-3), A Kenny (0-1, free).

Subs: S Quirke (0-4) for Flannery (27 mins), D Horan (0-2) for G Conneely (h/t), L O’Connor for Kenny (47), G Conneely for Kelly (57), C Flannery for Horan (61).

BIRR: B Mullins; J Irwin, D Watkin, O Murphy; B Watkins, P Cleary, S Ryan; B Murphy (0-1), S Lonergan; C Taylor (0-1), D Hayden, C Mulrooney (0-3); M Watkins (0-1), E Cahill (1-5, three frees), B Harding.

Subs: P Mullins (0-1) for Harding (11 mins), M Verney for Hayden (49), D Queegan for P Mullins (55), E Pilkington for B Watkins (58), T Bolger for Lonergan (64).

Referee: Kieran Dooley.

WESTMEATH SHC FINAL

Clonkill 2-16 Castletown Geoghegan 1-16

Clonkill regained the Westmeath senior hurling title with a hard-earned win against Castletown Geoghegan in Mullingar yesterday afternoon.

Clonkill led by 0-3 to 0-1 when Ciarán O’Brien found the net for Castletown Geoghegan in the 10th minute. Jordy Smyth levelled the contest at 1-3 apiece when he netted in the 16th minute. Peadar Scally scored Clonkill’s second goal with the last puck of the half, and they led by 2-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Castletown Geoghegan never managed to reduce the deficit to less than two points despite Clonkill being reduced to 14 players when Kelvin Reilly picked up a second yellow card in the 56th minute.

CLONKILL: A Mitchell; D Egerton, Adam Price, J Kenny; K Reilly, P Dowdall (0-1), L Folan (0-1); S Power, C Austin (0-1); N Mitchell (0-1), P Scally (1-0), L Loughlin (0-2); N Dowdall (0-1), B Murtagh (0-6, two frees, one 65), J Smyth (1-2).

Subs: Anthony Price (0-1) for N Dowdall (40 mins), E Price for Austin (46), M Keegan for P Dowdall (52), C Nolan for Scally (59), A Loughlin for Smyth (60+6).

CASTLETOWN GEOGHEGAN: S Maher; C Kane, D McDermott, A Glennon; L Varley (0-1), S Clavin, D Lynch (0-1); J Bermingham, P Maxwell (0-1); N Kirby, A Clarke (0-9, seven frees), P Doody; J Clarke (0-3), N O’Brien, C O’Brien (1-0).

Subs: E Quinn for Kirby (inj, 15 mins), A Corbett (0-1) for Doody (h/t), C Deegan for C O’Brien (55), N McKenna for J Clarke (60+1).

Referee: A Devine (Castlepollard).

MEATH SHC FINAL REPLAY

Kildalkey 1-17 Kiltale 0-11

Kiltale’s quest for a record equalling six-in-a-row of Meath SHC titles was halted in this final replay at Páirc Tailteann.

Challengers Kildalkey, who let a match-winning lead slip in the closing stages of the drawn game, made no mistake on this occasion as they outclassed the champions.

Boosted by six points from man-of-the-match Patrick Conneely, Kildalkey led 0-10 to 0-8 at the end of a closely contested opening half.

Kiltale only managed three second-half points as Kildalkey completely dominated after the break.

The winners led 0-14 to 0-11 before midfielder Patrick Potterton blasted to the net for the game’s only goal on 54 minutes to end Kiltale’s reign.

KILDALKEY: M McCormack; D Conneely, G Kelly, B Kelly (0-1); J McNally, D Harmon, M Doran; P Potterton (1-0), P Geoghegan (0-2); L Rickard (0-1), K McKeon, S Heavey (0-2); N Potterton (0-2), P Conneely (0-8, five frees), B McKeon (0-1).

Subs: E Fitzgerald for K McKeon (h/t), M Healy for Fitzgerald (52 mins), N Kirby for Rickard (59), N McNally for Kelly (65), D Doran for N Potterton (66).

KILTALE: S McGann; I Hughes, P Garvey, D Donoghue; S Donoghue, Ronan Ryan, J Kelly; W Mahady, P Kelly (0-1); A Murphy (0-1), C McCabe (0-1), J Regan (0-3, three frees); Ross Ryan, P Durnin (0-1), M O’Sullivan (0-4).

Subs: F McCabe for Mahedy (39 mins), E Ryan for Durnin (46).

Referee: F Smith (Kildare).