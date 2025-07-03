Dublin job is Ger Brennan’s to turn down, while Gavin Devlin is well placed to land Louth role

It’s the season of travelling funfairs and unnaturally pink candy floss – but the GAA’s intercounty managerial merry-go-round has also whirled to life earlier than expected.

The All-Ireland hurling semi-finals will take centre stage this weekend, but it has been a busy week in football comings and goings. Ger Brennan’s Louth departure emerged just three days after Dessie Farrell vacated his managerial position in Dublin.

In the space of just over two weeks, six senior intercounty managers have either stepped away from their roles or got shoved out the dressingroom door. They are Tony McEntee (Sligo), Kevin McStay (Mayo), Andy McEntee (Antrim), Davy Burke (Roscommon), Farrell (Dublin) and Brennan (Louth).

Some of the departures were not unexpected but others have left counties dealing with a far stickier situation than a handful of spun sugar.

READ MORE

Brennan’s surprise decision to call time on his tenure in Louth is the standout exit. For this week at least.

Last week it was Mayo’s call to plough on without Kevin McStay. It wasn’t so much Mayo’s decision to move on without McStay, but the lack of compassion in how they relieved him of his responsibilities.

The Mayo County Board received plenty of kickback over the tone of their statement and, no doubt, they have been the ones relieved this week to see the managerial spotlight move to Dublin, Louth and elsewhere.

Still, it seems lessons were learned from the Mayo-McStay break-up because it has been noticeable that subsequent managerial exits have been accompanied by glowing, almost overtly fawning farewell salutes to departing bosses.

Mayo County Board has been criticised for a lack of compassion in the way it parted company with Kevin McStay. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Roscommon praised Burke for his “effort, dedication and commitment” while Louth said Brennan would “always hold a special place in the Louth GAA family, and our doors will forever remain open to him”.

There are likely to be more vacancies arising over the coming weeks with, among others, uncertainty over the futures of Pádraic Joyce in Galway and Oisín McConville in Wicklow.

[ Malachy Clerkin: Mayo’s decision to oust Kevin McStay was fair enough but the way they did it was foulOpens in new window ]

Indeed, while Kerry delivered a tour de force at Croke Park on Sunday to silence many of their doubters, it is far from certain that Jack O’Connor will still be at the helm for the start of the 2026 campaign – irrespective of how the next few weeks play out.

As for those who recently left managerial positions, Tony McEntee has been one of the names already linked with the vacancy in Mayo while Brennan is the standout frontrunner to succeed Farrell in Dublin.

Indeed, some bookmakers have suspended betting on who will be the next Dublin boss.

Prior to Brennan’s departure from Louth, former Dublin player and coach Declan Darcy was also viewed as a potential successor to Farrell, as was ex-Dubs women’s football manager Mick Bohan. But it appears the gig is for Brennan to turn down now.

As for the position Brennan left behind, Louth are likely to stay in-house or at the very least, relatively local. Gavin Devlin, who coached the senior team during Mickey Harte’s tenure in the county, is working as Louth’s director of underage football development and is considered a strong candidate to succeed Brennan.

The Wee County could also look to current under-20 manager Fergal Reel who guided Louth to a Leinster title and an All-Ireland final appearance at that grade this year.

Either way, the merry-go-round is spinning once again. It’ll be going all summer long, and probably beyond.