Laois SFC: Portlaoise see off brave Killeshin challenge to complete three-in-a-row

Portlaoise 0-14 Killeshin 2-7

Portlaoise were crowned Laois SFC champions for the 35th time following their narrow win over first-time finalists Killeshin in O’Moore Park on Sunday afternoon.

Portlaoise had to dig very deep to pull through against a Killeshin side that pushed them all the way and even led at a couple of different stages in the second half.

But The Town called on all their collective experience to complete their latest three-in-a-row and win their 12th title in 13 years.

Killeshin struck for an early goal from veteran Cathal Brennan after just two minutes but it was their only score of the half as Portlaoise led 0-5 to 1-0 at the break.

Killeshin got a dream start to the second half too as Eoin Lowry reduced the gap to one with a nice point. Then his younger brother Evan crashed home a spectacular goal to send the Killeshin supporters into raptures.

Portlaoise dragged themselves back into it with Kieran Lillis, Gareth Dillon and Brian Glynn all scoring three points from play.

The exceptional David Aston kept Killeshin in touch with a couple of lovely points but they couldn’t force an equaliser and Portlaoise held on.

PORTLAOISE: M Nolan; B Mulligan, F Flanagan, D Seale; Chris Finn, G Saunders, G Dillon (0-3); C McEvoy, K Lillis (0-3); D Larkin, C Boyle (0-1), B Glynn (0-3); B McCormack (0-3, one free), B Carroll (0-1), R Maher.

Subs: D Holland for Maher (40 mins), C Finn for Seale (53), R McEvoy for Glynn (58), C Rogers for Larkin (62)

KILLESHIN: S Coakley; A Mahon, J Mahon, S Attride; K Ryan, S Bolger, M McDermott; B Lowry, G Brennan; D Aston (0-6, three frees, one 45), Eoin Lowry (0-1), Evan Lowry (1-0); C Brennan (1-0), M Doran, A Deering.

Subs: B Ryan for Deering (41 mins), R Bolger for Doran (46), P Bolton for McDermott (49), L Attride for B Lowry (54).

Referee: B McCann (Portarlington).