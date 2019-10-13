Roscommon SFC: Padraig Pearses make history with first ever title

Conor Payne and Hubert Darcy’s first half goals helped them see off Roscommon Gaels

Niall Carty and Ronan Daly lift the Championship cup. Photo: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Padraig Pearses 2-10 Roscommon Gaels 1-10

Padraig Pearses created history by winning the Fahey Cup for the first time in their history by keeping the lid on a late Roscommon Gaels comeback at Dr. Hyde Park.

Conor Payne and Hubert Darcy grabbed first-half goals to set Pearses on the road to victory. However, Richard Hughes’ green flag in injury time threatened to complete an unlikely Gaels comeback. But Pat Flanagan’s side held on to reach the championship summit for the first time.

The Gaels, who finished with 13 players when Bryan O’Gara and Cian Connolly were sent off, started with early points from Connolly (free) and Tim Lambe. But once Pearses settled, there was no stopping them.

Conor Daly and Emmet Kelly restored parity before a precise team move ended with Payne palming the ball into the net in the 14th minute.

Nine minutes later, it got better for Pearses as Paul Carey picked out Darcy and the Roscommon player held off the Gaels defence to blast the ball to the net from an acute angle.

Carey, Payne and Daly also kicked superb scores as Pearses established what looked like a match-winning 2-7 to 0-6 lead at the interval.

Pearses weren’t as fluent in the second half, adding only three points to their tally through Lorcan Daly, Emmet Kelly and Darcy (free).

But Daly and Darcy continued to inspire their side to the most famous of victories, despite Hughes’ late goal.

Padraig Pearses: P. Whelan; S. Carty, M. Richardson, D. Murray; A. Butler, R. Daly, G. Downey; N. Daly, C. Daly (0-2); L. Daly (0-1), N. Carty, P. Carey (0-2); E. Kelly (0-3, 0-1f), H. Darcy (1-1, 0-1f), C. Payne (1-1).

Subs: T. Butler for Kelly (49 mins), A. Duffy for Carey (55 mins), S. Ryan for Payne (60 mins), S. Fahy for Downey (60 mins), N. Finneran for L. Daly (60 mins).

Roscommon Gaels: J. Fetherstone; T. Lambe (0-1), J. McManus (0-1), M. McNeill; K. O’Gara, D. O’Gara, P. Gleeson; M. Healy, K. Kilcline; S. Oates, R. Hughes (1-0), B. Kelly; P. Gillooly (0-1), C. Connolly (0-5, 0-4f), R. Carolan (0-2, 0-1f).

Subs: M. Nally for Gillooly (39 mins), B. O’Gara for Healy (42 mins), R. Gleeson for McNeill (45 mins), C. Dineen for Kelly (55 mins), J. O’Gara for K. O’Gara (60 mins), R. Walsh for Kilcline (60 mins).

Referee: M. Parker.

