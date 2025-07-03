Gaelic Games

Paul Shankey steps down as Waterford football boss

Former Meath player has decided against a third year as Déise manager

Paul Shankey had decided to step down after two seasons in charge of the Waterford football team. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Paul Shankey had decided to step down after two seasons in charge of the Waterford football team. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Seán Moran
Thu Jul 03 2025 - 12:18

Waterford GAA are looking for a new senior football manager. In a statement released on Thursday morning it was announced that Paul Shankey had decided to step down after two seasons in charge rather than exercise an option for a third year.

A former All-Ireland medallist with Meath in 1999, Shankey, who by his own account has lived longer in Waterford than in his own county, led his adopted county to a first win in the Munster championship since 2010 when they defeated Tipperary.

This year, Tipp turned the tables and Waterford went on to lose all three matches in the Tailteann Cup.

Waterford GAA chair, Neil Moore, commented: “We extend our sincere thanks to Paul for his commitment and service to Waterford football. His contribution over the past two years has been valued, and we wish him every success in the future.”

READ MORE

Inside Gaelic Games: The weekly GAA newsletter from The Irish Times

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals: Throw-in times, where to watch and ticket details

Dublin job is Ger Brennan’s to turn down, while Gavin Devlin is well placed to land Louth role

‘Tipperary are coming’: Liam Cahill guides Premier hurlers back to Croke Park after six-year absence

According to the statement: “The process to appoint a new senior football team management will now begin. Waterford GAA will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Seán Moran

Seán Moran

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter