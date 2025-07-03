Paul Shankey steps down as Waterford football boss

Paul Shankey had decided to step down after two seasons in charge of the Waterford football team. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Waterford GAA are looking for a new senior football manager. In a statement released on Thursday morning it was announced that Paul Shankey had decided to step down after two seasons in charge rather than exercise an option for a third year.

A former All-Ireland medallist with Meath in 1999, Shankey, who by his own account has lived longer in Waterford than in his own county, led his adopted county to a first win in the Munster championship since 2010 when they defeated Tipperary.

This year, Tipp turned the tables and Waterford went on to lose all three matches in the Tailteann Cup.

Waterford GAA chair, Neil Moore, commented: “We extend our sincere thanks to Paul for his commitment and service to Waterford football. His contribution over the past two years has been valued, and we wish him every success in the future.”

According to the statement: “The process to appoint a new senior football team management will now begin. Waterford GAA will not be making any further comment at this time.”