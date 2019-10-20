Galway dominate Camogie All-Stars as Niamh Kilkenny claim player of the year
All-Ireland champions have seven players selected on the team
Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year Niamh Kilkenny. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho
All-Ireland Senior champions Galway dominated the 2019 Camogie All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance, taking seven places on this year’s selection presented by Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday.
All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny received four awards, with Waterford receiving two Awards and Cork and Limerick completing the line-up with one award each.
Amongst the winners for the Tribeswomen in defence were goalkeeper Sarah Healy, right corner-back Shauna Healy, full-back and captain Sarah Dervan and right half-back Heather Cooney. Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny took the midfield berths whilst forward Ailish O’Reilly completed the selections for the All-Ireland champions.
Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following Player of the Match displays in both the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Final.
2019 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance
Goalkeeper: Sarah Healy (Galway) - 1st Time Winner
Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) - 1st Time Winner
Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway) - 6th Time Winner
Left Corner-Back: Edwina Keane (Kilkenny) - 2nd Time Winner
Right Half-Back: Heather Cooney (Galway) - 2nd Time Winner
Centre Half-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) - 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Back: Lorraine Bray (Waterford) - 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2015)
Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway) - 3rd Time Winner
Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) - 6th Time Winner
Right Half-Forward: Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) - 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Awards in 2013 and 2014)
Centre Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) - 3rd Time Winner
Left Half-Forward: Amy O’Connor (Cork) - 1st Time Winner
Right Corner-Forward: Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny) - 3rd Time Winner
Full-Forward: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway) - 4th Time Winner
Left Corner-Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford) - 2nd Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2015)
2019 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance
Goalkeeper: Laura Glynn (Galway) - 1st Time Winner
Right Corner-Back: Laura Doherty (Westmeath) - 2nd Time Winner
Full-Back: Laura Shinners (Tipperary) - 1st Time Winner
Left Corner-Back: Nicole Kelly (Down) - 1st Time Winner
Right Half-Back: Fiona Leavy (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Back: Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary) - 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Back: Dervla Higgins (Galway) - 1st Time Winner
Midfield: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) - 1st Time Winner
Midfield: Muireann Scally (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner
Right Half-Forward: Mairéad McCormack (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Forward: Sheila McGrath (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Forward: Megan Dowdall (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner
Right Corner-Forward: Gráinne McGoldrick (Derry) - 1st Time Winner (Won Senior All-Stars Award in 2009)
Full-Forward: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) - 3rd Time Winner
Left Corner-Forward: Tara Ruttledge (Galway) - 1st Time Winner
2019 Manager of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance
Cathal Murray, Galway - 1st Time Winner
2019 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance
Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) - 1st Time Winner
Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year
Pamela Greville (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner
Junior Players’ Player of the Year
Patrice Diggin (Kerry) - 1st Time Winner