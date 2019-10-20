Galway dominate Camogie All-Stars as Niamh Kilkenny claim player of the year

All-Ireland champions have seven players selected on the team

Updated: about 3 hours ago

Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year Niamh Kilkenny. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

All-Ireland Senior champions Galway dominated the 2019 Camogie All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance, taking seven places on this year’s selection presented by Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday.

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny received four awards, with Waterford receiving two Awards and Cork and Limerick completing the line-up with one award each.

Amongst the winners for the Tribeswomen in defence were goalkeeper Sarah Healy, right corner-back Shauna Healy, full-back and captain Sarah Dervan and right half-back Heather Cooney. Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny took the midfield berths whilst forward Ailish O’Reilly completed the selections for the All-Ireland champions.

Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following Player of the Match displays in both the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Final.

2019 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance

Goalkeeper: Sarah Healy (Galway) - 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) - 1st Time Winner

Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway) - 6th Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Edwina Keane (Kilkenny) - 2nd Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Heather Cooney (Galway) - 2nd Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) - 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Lorraine Bray (Waterford) - 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2015)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway) - 3rd Time Winner

Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) - 6th Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) - 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Awards in 2013 and 2014)

Centre Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) - 3rd Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Amy O’Connor (Cork) - 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny) - 3rd Time Winner

Full-Forward: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway) - 4th Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford) - 2nd Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2015)

2019 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance

Goalkeeper: Laura Glynn (Galway) - 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Laura Doherty (Westmeath) - 2nd Time Winner

Full-Back: Laura Shinners (Tipperary) - 1st Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Nicole Kelly (Down) - 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Fiona Leavy (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary) - 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Dervla Higgins (Galway) - 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) - 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Muireann Scally (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Mairéad McCormack (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Sheila McGrath (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Megan Dowdall (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Gráinne McGoldrick (Derry) - 1st Time Winner (Won Senior All-Stars Award in 2009)

Full-Forward: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) - 3rd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Tara Ruttledge (Galway) - 1st Time Winner

2019 Manager of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance

Cathal Murray, Galway - 1st Time Winner

2019 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance

Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) - 1st Time Winner

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year

Pamela Greville (Westmeath) - 1st Time Winner

Junior Players’ Player of the Year

Patrice Diggin (Kerry) - 1st Time Winner

