Hurl or hurley? 22 of 32 counties say hurl
Public vote of over 25,000 shows little support for Hurley outside of Munster
Hurl or hurley? File photograph: Inpho
Is it a Hurley or a Hurl? Following a week of campaigning by All-Stars Lee Chin and Séamus Callanan and over 25,000 votes, we have some clarity. If not universal agreement.
While Hurley edged Hurl by 52 per cent to 48 per cent, outside of Munster, only Sligo, Donegal, Louth and Monaghan voted in favour of it. Meaning 22 of the country’s 32 counties are to be recognised as Hurl counties.
The public vote was hosted by HurlvHurley.com, set up by NOW TV as part of their coverage of the 2020 hurling championship.
Cork proved to be the biggest “Hurley” stronghold with 97 per cent of the 4,371 votes from the Rebel County voting in its favour. On the other side, Wexford was to be the biggest “Hurl” county with 98 per cent of 1,926 voters choosing it.
When only counting counties who compete for the Liam McCarthy Cup “Hurley” had an even bigger edge, winning by 56 per cent to 44 per cent in the hurling heartland.
Results
Antrim 53 per cent hurl
Armagh 60 per cent hurl
Carlow 93 per cent hurl
Cavan 51 per cent hurl
Clare 93 per cent hurley
Cork 97 per cent hurley
Derry 89 per cent hurl
Donegal 56 per cent hurley
Down 76 per cent hurl
Dublin 81 per cent hurl
Fermanagh 55 per cent hurl
Galway 92 per cent hurl
Kerry 89 per cent hurley
Kildare 77 per cent hurl
Kilkenny 94 per cent hurl
Laois 95 per cent hurl
Leitrim 60 per cent hurl
Limerick 95 per cent hurley
Longford 63 per cent hurl
Louth 73 per cent hurley
Mayo 54 per cent hurl
Meath 69 per cent hurl
Monaghan 57 per cent hurley
Offaly 94 per cent hurl
Roscommon 75 per cent hurl
Sligo 62 per cent hurley
Tipperary 91 per cent hurley
Tyrone 63 per cent hurl
Waterford 94 per cent hurley
Westmeath 87 per cent hurl
Wexford 98 per cent hurl
Wicklow 89 per cent hurl