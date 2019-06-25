Aidan Nolan to miss Leinster final after match clock confusion

Wexford will be without Aidan Nolan for Sunday’s Leinster hurling final against Kilkenny.

He was sent off after Wexford’s final round-robin math against the Cats - a 0-21 to 1-18 draw at Wexford Park earlier this month - as David Fitzgerald’s team edged Dublin and Galway on scoring difference to qualify for the provincial decider.

He’s been given a two-match ban, upheld by the CHC on Monday, ‘for abusive language towards a referee’. This was the minimum penalty for a repeat infraction.

The incident was caused by confusion with the match clock in Wexford Park. It showed an incorrect time, and as far as the Wexford players were aware the referee had blown up too early. At the time they were not aware that Dublin had beaten Galway, and therefore a draw was enough for their progression.

The referee, Fergal Horgan from Tipperary included the incident in his report. Nolan can appeal the decision.