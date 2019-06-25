Aidan Nolan to miss Leinster final after match clock confusion

He came on for the final 15 minutes of the round-robin draw with Kilkenny

Aidan Nolan is sent off by referee Fergal Horgan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Aidan Nolan is sent off by referee Fergal Horgan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Wexford will be without Aidan Nolan for Sunday’s Leinster hurling final against Kilkenny.

He was sent off after Wexford’s final round-robin math against the Cats - a 0-21 to 1-18 draw at Wexford Park earlier this month - as David Fitzgerald’s team edged Dublin and Galway on scoring difference to qualify for the provincial decider.

He’s been given a two-match ban, upheld by the CHC on Monday, ‘for abusive language towards a referee’. This was the minimum penalty for a repeat infraction.

The incident was caused by confusion with the match clock in Wexford Park. It showed an incorrect time, and as far as the Wexford players were aware the referee had blown up too early. At the time they were not aware that Dublin had beaten Galway, and therefore a draw was enough for their progression.

The referee, Fergal Horgan from Tipperary included the incident in his report. Nolan can appeal the decision.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.