Highly rated Offaly teenager Cillian Bourke signs for AFL’s Essendon Bombers

Cillian Bourke says he owes everything to his Tullamore “brothers in arms” as he sets out on a professional Aussie Rules career Down Under.

The highly rated 19-year-old Offaly footballer attended the AFL Combine in Australia in September and has since signed for two years as a Category B rookie with the Essendon Bombers in Melbourne.

Bourke had a flight to Australia on Sunday, but if Tullamore had overcome Ballyboden St Enda’s in Saturday’s Leinster club SFC semi-final he would have delayed his trip until after the provincial decider.

The Leinster club final will take place at Croke Park on Saturday, and Bourke was committed to sticking around if the Offaly champions had managed to progress to the decider for the first time.

As it turned out, Ballyboden proved too strong at O’Connor Park last weekend – running out 2-19 to 0-10 victors.

Bourke has nothing but appreciation for all the Tullamore club has given him over the years.

“I would have been [playing next weekend], yeah, definitely,” says Bourke. “I would have stayed on and played, I owe everything to this club, they brought me up since I was four years old.

“Every time I go out there, I try and leave everything on the field. I’d do anything for those lads in the dressingroom, we’re all brothers in arms. We all stick together and hopefully I look forward to seeing them in the future.”

It is clear the affection between player and club flows both ways.

“The players, supporters and club executive would like to wish Cillian Bourke the very best of luck as he heads off to begin his next chapter in Australia, with the Essendon Bombers in the AFL,” stated Tullamore GAA.

“We are immensely proud of everything he has achieved so far, both on and off the field. An outstanding talent and a credit to his club, family and community. Enjoy every minute of the experience, Cillian – opportunities like this are earned, not given, and you’ve more than earned yours.

“We look forward to seeing you again in the not too distant future back in the blue jersey. Up the Bombers.”

Kildare's Mick O'Grady and Cillian Bourke of Offaly. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Bourke’s absence will be a blow to Tullamore’s four-in-a-row county title ambitions next season but Offaly joint managers Mickey Harte and Declan Kelly will also have to plan without one of the Faithful’s most promising prospects.

Offaly will be competing in Division Two of the National Football League next year. They will face neighbours Laois in the first round of the 2026 Leinster senior football championship, with the winners facing Kildare in a quarter-final.

Bourke is on course to become the first male player from Offaly to play AFL. Essendon have had several Irish players on their books over the years – most notably Tyrone’s Conor McKenna, Longford’s Mickey Quinn and Meath’s Cian McBride.

“It’s a whole new sport so it’s back to Ground Zero,” adds Bourke. “Definitely looking forward to it. I suppose it’s going to take a few days to settle with jet lag and that but I’m sure it’ll be hectic all the same.

“It’s going to be nice to be a professional athlete and just focus on one thing and try to do the best I can.”

Bourke was instrumental in Tullamore’s mini revival at the start of the second half last Saturday at O’Connor Park. The home side trailed Ballyboden by 14 points at the break but staged a strong surge after the break to score six points without reply.

However, Ballyboden eventually broke the siege and ultimately regained control of the contest to win comfortably by the final whistle.

It was a disappointing result for Tullamore, especially after last year’s close battle with Cuala in Parnell Park. The Dublin champions edged the Leinster semi-final 1-10 to 0-10 last November, so Tullamore were hoping to build on that display when Ballyboden arrived to O’Connor Park last weekend.

“They really put us on the back foot in the first half, we probably weren’t used to that in the Offaly championship or in the Downs game last time out,” says Bourke.

“So, it’s probably something to take a look back on and prep for next year and try get back to this position again next year. I suppose the Dublin champions are the ones to beat every year and we’ve fallen short in the last two years.

“Look, there’s still hope for the coming years, we’re a young team.”