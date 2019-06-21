Hat-trick hero McDonald fires Monaghan into Ulster U-17 Championship final

Ulster U-17 Championship semi-final: Monaghan 5-10 Donegal 2-11

Goals win matches as a physically and tactically superior Monaghan showed against a Donegal side that faded considerably in the second half of an entertaining affair in Brewster Park last night.

The slick-moving Farney boys found the net five times with Liam McDonald raising three green flags by himself and were never really troubled in a most one-sided second half where the losers could only manage two points.

The sides were level at Donegal 2-8 Monaghan 3-5 after a most entertaining opening half but there was always only going to be one winner in the second half.

Monaghan: J Kirk; S Slevin, R Boyle (0-1), S Hanratty; K Connolly (0-1f) E Duffy, Darragh Treanor; C McKernan, D Kerley; D Marron, K Gallagher (0-1), M Hamill; D Dempsey (0-31f) J Irwin (1-3f), L McDonald (3-1f).

Subs: C Maguire for S Slevin (b-card 3), T Kearns (1-0) for D Kerley, (22), for A Brennan for E Duffy (b-card 45), D Eccles for D Marren (46), D McCann for L McDonald (56), D Courtney for R Boyle (60),

Donegal: R Graham; C Roarty, K Tobin, D Dorrian; C Coyle, J Gallagher, R McShane; K Dunleavy (0-1), E Dowling; C O’Reilly (2-4), P O’Hare, C Moore; J McGroddy (0-54f), E Carr, E De Burca (0-1),

Subs: J Grant for C Roarty (25), S Rooney for P O’Hare (h-time, S Monaghan for E Carr (38), E Martin for S Rooney (55), R O’Rourke for C Coyle (64)

Referee: J Lewis (Fermanagh)