Galway camogie finals postponed over positive Covid-19 case

Case involving All-Ireland club champions Sarsfields sees senior and junior games called off

John Fallon

Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

A first senior county club final has had to be postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test with Sunday’s Galway showdown between All-Ireland camogie champions Sarsfields and Ardrahan pulled from the schedule.

And the Galway junior final between Bothár na Trá and Sarsfields has also been postponed because of the same incident.

The Covid case involved at least one member of the Sarsfields club, and with players from their junior and senior teams deemed to be close contacts of the positive test, plans to play the games have had to be shelved.

Spokeswoman for the Galway camogie board, Sarah Gaughran, praised the club for their swift action following the local positive test, and admitted they face ‘a waiting game’ before the finals can be rescheduled.

“It is [a positive Covid-19 case] in one of the clubs,” said Gaughran, the Galway Camogie PRO.

“The club dealt with it very, very well, it was dealt with awful quickly, thankfully. The way things are gone it was important.

“It was highlighted early on and the games were pulled straight away.”

Nationally, a number of county quarter-finals and group games have had to be postponed due to Covid-19 cases, but Sunday’s Galway final are believed to be the first senior decider to be called off.

And while the senior and junior finals have been cancelled, the Galway intermediate camogie final featuring Clarinbridge and Kinvara has been given the all-clear to take place.

A date cannot be set yet for the other games though, and according to Gaughran, the games might need as many as three weeks before they can take place.

“Literally, it’s a waiting game for us now. We can’t give a date yet. It’s not looking like it’ll be next week, but we’re hoping for two weeks but maybe three,” she said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.