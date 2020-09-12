London will not take part in the 2020 All-Ireland championships

London will play no part in the 2020 All-Ireland championships following Saturday’s meeting of the GAA’s Ard Chomhairle.

They were initially scheduled to host Roscommon at Ruislip at the beginning of May, before all GAA activity was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Michael Maher’s team were then set to play their rescheduled Connacht football quarter-final on the weekend of October 31st, with the winner facing Mayo or Leitrim the following weekend. Roscommon will now go directly into that semi-final.

It emerged last week that in order for London’s quarter-final to take place their entire squad and backroom team would have to self-isolate in Ireland for two weeks prior to the match.

It was also decided in Saturday’s meeting that the GAA will formally proceed with plans to stage the All-Ireland senior, Under-20 and minor inter-county football and hurling championships for 2020.

In a statement released following the meeting, a GAA spokesperson explained: “The decision was made following positive interaction with the Government and an understanding that specific financial supports will be made available.

“Due to the reduced level of funding available as a result of the pandemic, a series of strict financial controls will be put in place by the association which will govern the costs and preparation of teams.

“In addition to this, a plan and a series of protocols produced by the association’s Covid Advisory Group, and which will facilitate the safe staging of inter-county games, will be circulated to counties.

“Following consultation with the counties, it was agreed that London, Warwickshire and Lancashire will not be involved in the 2020 championships.

“The special emergency powers for the administration of the association have been reapproved and extended until December 4th.”