Tyrone announce Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan as joint managers

The Tyrone county board on Wednesday night announced former All-Ireland winning captain Brian Dooher along with Feargal Logan as the new joint managers of the senior football team, ratified on a three-year term.

It follows the decision earlier this month that Mickey Harte was no longer continuing in the role, after 18 years and delivering three All-Irelands, and earlier this week announced his new role as Louth senior football manager.

Logan, also a previous Tyrone footballer, and Dooher have worked together before, and five years ago guided Tyrone to All-Ireland under-21 football success.