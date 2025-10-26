TJ Reid on song as Ballyhale secure record 21st Kilkenny hurling crown

Kilkenny SHC final: Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-18 O’Loughlin Gaels 0-12

You would have got long odds at half-time on this ending up as a procession but, level after the first half, Ballyhale powered away for the remainder of the match, leaving O’Loughlin Gaels trailing in an at times bad-tempered Kilkenny SHC final before a crowd of 7,133.

Otherwise, it was a historic occasion, as TJ Reid won a 12th county medal and captained the team to a record 21st title. The club move clear of Tullaroan at the top of the county’s roll of honour despite being in existence since only 1972 – a strike rate of one every two and a half years.

But even powerhouses have their challenges. Henry Shefflin, back in charge of his home club, outlined afterwards that he had a relatively easy job in lifting a side that had underachieved last season.

“You mightn’t know this, but our win ratio last year was 16 per cent.

“We played 12 competitive matches, we gave a few walkovers in the county league, so it was easy for me to pick it up from the bottom really.

TJ Reid celebrates with Henry Shefflin after the game. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

“We very much focused on training sessions, games and trying to build a bit of a league. We didn’t want to end up in the dreaded relegation and we got out of that. We had a few hiccups during the league phase, but since then we’ve been building. It’s been very much that focus.”

The first half was attritional and low scoring, ending in stalemate at eight points apiece, but Ballyhale went in to the dressingrooms at the break knowing the parity was pretty much self-inflicted.

Nine shots were missed, Eoin Cody the most conspicuous culprit with five wides, but he wasn’t alone in putting in a subdued half-hour. Fellow All Star Adrian Mullen also drifted around without major impact and dropped a shot short.

It was the ever-reliable veteran Reid who largely kept the show on the road, although even he missed a couple of attempts. He still managed six of Ballyhale’s points from a variety of dead-ball opportunities.

A couple of goal chances were also fluffed. Cody drew a good save from Stephen Murphy, who would make an even better stop on Darragh Corcoran in the second half.

O’Loughlin’s had looked lively enough and were far more economical with what came their way. Fionán Mackessy survived an early blood injury to finish the half with two points from play. Mark Bergin was unerring from frees and the 2023 champions were well-placed to exploit their opponents’ squandered chances.

They lost Bergin to injury in the 39th minute, a setback which added to the momentum running against them.

As it turned out, it was Ballyhale who had more in hand. Shefflin said he had been unconcerned at half-time, especially as they had faced the wind.

“Of course, you’re concerned at the chances you had in the first half, but the breeze was stiff enough. I just knew if the seal was broken by us getting a goal that we’d do that.

“I was talking to Eoin Cody yesterday and I told him that I thought he was going to get a goal. He scored a lot of goals at the start of the league and championship, but he went dry in the last few weeks, so I was delighted to see him get it.”

Eoin Cody celebrates a score for Ballyhale. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Conor Heary had just equalised for O’Loughlin’s at 0-9 when Cody’s afternoon took a turn for the better. A sustained attack ended when Jordan Molloy, under pressure from Niall Shortall, lost the ball. It allowed Cody in on goal and he finished for the key score.

That did indeed break the seal, as Ballyhale rattled off 1-6 without response. For 17 minutes, everything clicked. Reid missed nothing and provided an assist for Shortall. Cody put his inaccuracies farther behind him to shoot a point.

Richie Reid, quiet enough in the first half, roared into the match, as his team hit a higher gear. A great, galvanising score was followed by a superb catch and well-struck pass to brother TJ, who swept the ball over the bar.

Tempers spilled over with a prolonged brawl on the sideline. O’Loughlin’s Conor Kelly saw red in the 54th minute but others were fortunate not to walk with him as the referee struggled to contain the situation.

It was all immaterial to the outcome as Ballyhale’s grip never loosened.

Shefflin paid tribute to his captain and the afternoon’s outstanding player, TJ Reid.

“He’s just a special man. I’m delighted for him to be captain and to lead us up the steps. How he keeps going – I know how he keeps going. He just loves the game and that’s what he does. Just to see some of the things he can do there at his age, and I don’t even know what age he is at this stage because he just keeps going, but I’m just thrilled.”

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D Mason; K Corcoran, J Holden, B Butler; R Reid (0-2), D Corcoran (0-1), E Kenneally; A Mullen, R Corcoran (0-1); TJ Reid (0-11; 5f, 3′65s, 1lb), E Cody (1-1), B Cody; P Mullen, N Shortall (0-1), L Barron (0-1).

Subs: D Mason for Butler (51 mins), J Fitzpatrick for B Cody (56), S Barron for P Mullen (60), F Shefflin for Barron and C Walsh for R Corcoran (both 61).

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS: S Murphy; R Buckley, H Lawlor (capt), T Forristal; M Butler (0-1), P Deegan, J Molloy (0-1); J Nolan, E O’Shea; C Heary (0-1), C Kelly (0-1f), L Hogan; O Wall (0-1), F Mackessy (0-3; 1f), M Bergin (0-4f).

Subs: R Buckley for M Bergin (inj, 39 mins), J Ryan for E O’Shea (44), G Kelly for Hogan (52).