Moycullen return to Galway top spot with comeback win over Salthill-Knocknacarra

Galway SFC final: Moycullen 1-17 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-15

Moycullen dug deep to capture their third Galway SFC title when they held off the challenge of a Salthill-Knocknacarra side looking for their first crown since 2012.

Moycullen, winners in 2020 and 2022, had lost the last two finals to Corofin, but Galway captain Seán Kelly led the way as they captured the Frank Fox Cup.

Salthill-Knocknacarra only hit the front for the first time 10 minutes from time after trailing by four points as they sought their fourth title.

The first ever floodlit Galway final attracted a crowd of 6,500 to Pearse Stadium – an increase of almost 45 per cent on last year’s decider.

Backed by the wind, Moycullen led by 1-11 to 1-6 at the end of a lively opening half which begun with Kelly racing through to fire home a goal after just 30 seconds.

Moycullen built on that brilliant start with Fionn McDonagh pushing them 1-1 to 0-0 in front after less than two minutes.

Moycullen's Fionn McDonagh with Salthill-Knocknacarra's Eoghan Deely. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Salthill-Knocknacarra – forced to line out without their injured captain, All Star John Maher – got off the mark when goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan steered a 45 between the posts after his opposite number Pierce Greally did well to deflect a flick from Tomó Culhane around the post.

Dessie Conneely responded with a two-point free for Moycullen and former Offaly captain Johnny Moloney added a point to lead by 1-4 to 0-1 after nine minutes.

Rob Finnerty kept Salthill-Knocknacarra in the game with three points, two of them from play, in response to a Paul Kelly effort, but when Young Player of the Year nominee Matthew Thompson got the first of his points for Salthill-Knocknacarra they got back on level terms nine minutes from the break when Finnerty squeezed home a penalty in the right corner after Daniel O’Flaherty was fouled by Seán Kelly.

Peter Cooke, who had missed most of Moycullen’s campaign as he was working in the United States in recent months, was drafted in off the bench, the Galway player making a huge impact.

Cooke, who made his bow in this year’s championship when he came on as a sub in their semi-final win over Tuam Stars, landed a couple of two-pointers after being narrowly off target with his opening effort.

Salthill-Knocknacarra's Robert Finnerty is challenged by Moycullen's Eoghan Kelly. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Thompson got his second point before the break but they went in trailing by five as Seán Kelly and Conneely hit the target.

Salthill-Knocknacarra hit three wides in the opening four minutes of the second half, but two Finnerty frees, one of which was a two-pointer, got the margin down to two after 37 minutes.

Niall Walsh and Fionn McDonagh responded for Moycullen to make it 1-13 to 1-9, but Salthill-Knocknacarra then took over to hit the front after a two-pointer from Thompson pulled them level after he and Cathal Sweeney found the range.

Rob Walzer soon edged Salthill-Knocknacarra in front for the first time, but Moycullen swiftly responded. Conneely levelled three minutes from time before landing a two-point free. When Finnerty cut the gap to the minimum in the first of six minutes of added time, Seán Kelly sealed the win with a late point.

MOYCULLEN: P Greally, A Claffey, M Moughan, E Kelly; S O’Connor, S Kelly (1-0-2), D Wynne; P Kelly (0-0-1), T Clarke; J Moloney (0-0-1), N Walsh (0-0-1), G Davoren; Fionn McDonagh (0-0-2), Fiachra McDonagh, D Conneely (0-2-2; 2tpf, 1f).

Subs: Peter Cooke (0-2-0) for Davoren (20 mins), N Mulcahy for Clarke (39), Davoren for Fiachra McDonagh (46), J McLoughlin for O’Connor (52).

SALTHILL-KNOCKNACARRA: D O’Sullivan (0-0-1; 45); D Conneely, E Wynne, E Deely; M Mannion, A Mannion, C Sweeney (0-0-1); M Kitt, N Hanahoe; C Power, M Thompson (0-1-3), D O’Flaherty; E Nolan, R Finnerty (1-1-5; 1-0p, 1tpf, 3f), T Culhane.

Subs: M Culhane for M Kitt, P Kitt for A Mannion (both h-t), R Walzer (0-0-1) for Nolan (43 mins), J McDermott for M Culhane (53), M Kitt for Deely (55).

Referee: C Ryan (Killannin).