Loughmacrory and Madden claim maiden football titles in Tyrone and Armagh

Loughmacrory claimed a historic first Tyrone SFC title with a dramatic 0-18 to 2-11 victory over Trillick at Healy Park. Having never previously reached even a semi-final, the underdogs produced a remarkable performance to dethrone the 2022 champions.

Despite conceding two goals to county man Ciaran Daly, Loughmacrory never lost composure, with Tyrone under-20 All-Ireland winners Eoin McElholm and Ruairi McCullagh outstanding in attack and Cathal Donaghy immense at midfield.

Loughmacrory led 0-12 to 1-6 at half-time, but Daly’s second goal brought Trillick level entering the final stages. The Donnelly brothers drove Trillick on, yet Loughmacrory’s defence held firm, Nathan Kelly and Ronan Fox to the fore.

In a tense finish, McElholm broke the line to release Gareth Donaghy, who coolly fired over the decisive point in the 60th minute, sparking unforgettable celebrations for the St Teresa’s club, whose only previous successes had been two Junior titles.

Loughmacrory's Ronan Fox celebrates after the final whistle. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

There were similar scenes in Armagh as Madden claimed their first senior football title with a dominant 0-20 to 0-9 win over last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions St Patrick’s, Cullyhanna. Mark Harte’s side controlled the game throughout, with Darragh McMullan and top-scorer Conor Grimley exceptional, scoring eight points.

Madden’s midfield, led by Niall Grimley, dictated the contest. Late points from Ciaran Rafferty, Oisin O’Hara, Darragh McMullan, Joe Sheridan and Conor Grimley sealed a famous victory for Madden and heartbreak for Cullyhanna, also chasing a first senior title.

In Louth, Naomh Mairtin claimed their third Joe Ward Cup with a 1-18 to 1-11 victory over Newtown Blues. County star Sam Mulroy led the way with 1-4, including a first-half penalty, while Eoghan Callaghan and Dara McDonnell also impressed.

Controlling midfield through McDonnell and Wayne Campbell, the Monasterboice men led 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time. Although Conor Moore netted for the Blues, Naomh Mairtin finished stronger and were deserving winners.

There was a familiar winner in Monaghan as Scotstown secured a three-in-a-row with a 0-22 to 0-17 extra-time win over Inniskeen. The reigning champs were pushed hard by an Inniskeen side chasing their first title since 1947, but the introductions of county aces Ryan O’Toole and Conor McCarthy proved decisive, with McCarthy scoring 0-3.

Tommy Mallen top-scored with 0-7, while Shane Carey, Jack McCarron and Rory Beggan were also key contributors. Despite strong displays from Seán and Conor Jones and Andrew Woods, Inniskeen faded in extra-time.

Madden's Oisin O'Hara celebrates with the Gerry Fagan Cup. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Meanwhile, Tullamore produced a stunning late surge to beat Ferbane 0-19 to 1-12, seeing them to their first Offaly three-in-a-row since 1926. Trailing by three after Darragh Flynn’s 56th-minute goal, Harry Plunkett inspired Tullamore’s comeback with a late flurry of 0-5, including two two-pointers. Niall Furlong and Aaron Leavy also impressed as Tullamore sealed their 30th title, joining Rhode atop the county’s roll of honour.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Gaels ended a 33-year wait with a 2-11 to 0-8 replay win over 2024 Connacht champions Coolera-Strandhill in the Sligo decider. Shane Deignan was superb with 2-3, while Man of the Match Ciaran Kenny starred at centre back and Conor Sheridan impressed throughout. After a close first half, the game turned when Leo Doherty was sent off on 41 minutes and the Gaels ran in two late goals from Deignan to win by nine.

There was redemption for The Downs, who lost the 2024 final on penalties, as they claimed their 11th Westmeath senior title with a 4-12 to 1-15 win over Coralstown-Kinnegad. Inspired by Luke Loughlin’s 0-7, goals from Kevin O’Sullivan, Dean Egerton, Ian Martin and Jonathan Lynam sealed victory as The Downs, who led 1-8 to 0-2 on 19 minutes, regained the Flanagan Cup.

Finally, Pádraig Pearses and St Brigid’s played out a gripping 1-15 to 1-15 draw in a high-quality Roscommon final which produced 18 scorers. Declan Kenny looked to have won it for Pearses, who trailed 0-12 to 0-6 at half-time, before the outstanding Brian Stack forced stalemate.