Roscommon to fulfil Cavan fixture despite Covid-19 case

Rossies have already been promoted to Division One of the Allianz Football League

Roscommon will fulfil their Division Two fixture against Cavan. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Roscommon footballers will fulfil their finals Division Two fixture against Cavan in Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday despite a coronavirus case in the panel.

In a statement Roscommon GAA revealed that a member of the panel had tested positive for Covid-19 and a number of close contacts had withdrawn.

“A member of the Roscommon senior football panel has tested positive for Covid-19. On receipt of instructions from the HSE in conjunction with our medical team, the members of the panel and management who have been deemed to be close contacts have now been referred for testing and have also begun their period of restricted movement.

“These panel members and management will only re-join the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE.

“The senior football management and panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and public health guidelines.

“Roscommon GAA will play Cavan this Saturday in round seven of the National Football league as planned. Roscommon GAA will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Roscommon have already been promoted to the top flight after last weekend’s win over Armagh whereas Cavan have an outside chance of promotion if they win on Saturday

