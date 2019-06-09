Longford have too much for Carlow in the qualifiers

James McGivney gets his side off to a flyer as visitors comfortably progress at Cullen Park

Patrick Fox scores a goal for Longford at Carlow. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Patrick Fox scores a goal for Longford at Carlow. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Longford 2-11 Carlow 0-7

On this display Longford will hardly scare any future prospective opponents but they were too good for Carlow in Cullen Park on Sunday.

A sixth minute goal from James McGivney got them off to the perfect start and while Carlow hit back helped by a brace of points each from Diarmuid Walshe and Darragh Foley they never looked like losing in the second half.

Who knows if the momentum of the game would have changed if Benny Kavanagh had managed to beat Longford keeper, Paddy Collum, who came out smartly to make a block when a goal looked on.

Leading 1-5 to 0-5 at the interval, Longford still made heavy work of the home side. Scores were hard to come by in the second quarter where the two teams managed to add only two points each to their total.

Eventually Longford wore down Carlow. By the time Patrick Fox came forward from his own full-back line to score a second Longford goal spectators were leaving the ground.

That was only window dressing by that stage. John Keegan landed a late point for the visitors but it was only academic.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox (1-0), D McElligott, B O’Farrell; C P Smyth (0-1), P McCormack, D Quinn (0-2); J Keegan (0-1), D McGivney (0-3, three frees); G Rogers (0-1), A Farrell, M Quinn; D Mimnagh (0-1, free), J McGivney (1-1), D Doherty. Subs: J Hagan (0-1) for Farrell (43 minw) S Kenny for Doherty (53), A McElligott for Rogers (56), M Hughes for McCormack (62), C Farrell for Quinn (66), K Gilmore (69) for Mimnagh (69).

Carlow: R Sansom; L Roberts, S Redmond, C Lawlor; B Kavanagh, D St Ledger, C Moran; J Morrissey (0-1), E Ruth; D Walshe (0-4, two frees), S Gannon, C Doyle; D O’Brien, D Foley (0-2, free), J Murphy. Subs: D Moran for Roberts (55 mins), J Moore for Murphy (56), H Gahan for Ruth (62), J Clarke for O’Brien (63).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.