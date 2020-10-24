Limerick work hard to see off Sligo and seal promotion to Division 3

Sligo 1-14 Limerick 1-16

Limerick secured promotion to Division Three with a hard-fought win over Sligo at Markievicz Park.

The Munster men were in menacing form from the off, and created a goal chance for Iain Corbett in the opening minutes, though the defender opted to take the point.

Sligo midfielder Pat Kilcoyne forced Limerick goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan into a good save at the other end moments later, but it was the only time the home side threatened his goal in the opening half.

Instead, the impressive Sean McSweeney and Hugh Bourke started to dominate, both hitting points before the former’s pass was finished to the net by the latter on 17 minutes to put the visitors into an eight-point lead, 1-6 to 0-1.

It could have been worse for the hosts two minutes later, as McSweeney saw another effort on goal smash back off the crossbar.

And Sligo finished the half with a brace of points from youngster Red Og Murphy after McSweeney was sin-binned for a foul on Sean Carrabine.

Limerick led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the break and further second half scores from Darragh Treacy, Corbett and Killian Ryan meant they remained in the ascendancy into the final quarter.

But Pat Hughes rattled the net for a Sligo goal with eight minutes remaining, following good work from substitutes Brian Cox and John Francis Carr, ensuring a nervy finish for the Treatymen.

Limerick substitute Cian Sheehan made an immediate impact with a point from play, and goalkeeper O’Sullivan came forward to point two vital placed balls, as Limerick gave themselves breathing space again heading into injury-time.

Sligo: E Kilgannon; N Mullen, E McGuinness, S Murphy; R Feehily, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor (0-2, 0-1f) P Kilcoyne; M Gordon, L Gaughan, S Carrabine (0-4, 0-1 45’); R Og Murphy (0-4, 0-3f), P Hughes (1-1), B McGowan.

Subs: B Gorman (0-3) for Gaughan (25), JF Carr for Cummins (26), G O’Kelly-Lynch for Kilcoyne (45), B Cox for S Murphy (45), D Quinn for O’Connor (64).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 45’), S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett (0-2), G Brown; D Treacy (0-2), K Ryan (0-2); T Griffin, H Bourke (1-3, 0-2f), S McSweeney (0-2); A Enright, C Fahy (0-1), P Nash (0-1).

Subs: M Donovan for Fanning (35), D O’Doherty for Nash (48), D Lyons for Griffin (55), C Sheehan (0-1) for McSweeney (64).

Referee: L Devanney (Mayo).