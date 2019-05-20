Lee Brennan quits Tyrone squad due to lack of game time
Ronan O’Neill also left Mickey Harte’s squad in recent weeks due to a lack of opportunity
Lee Brennan has left the Tyrone squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Lee Brennan has quit the Tyrone squad, citing a lack of game time as his reason for stepping away from the Red Hand set-up.
The 23-year-old made the decision just days before this weekend’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Antrim.
The Trillick man is the second forward to leave the squad in recent weeks, with Ronan O’Neill also having left due to a lack of opportunity.
Brennan lined out for his club at the weekend, following his decision to call a halt to his inter-county career.
He made just two NFL appearances this year, one as a sub, and did not feature in the Ulster Championship preliminary round win over Derry.
He was one of the stand-out stars of Tyrone’s All-Ireland Under-21 Championship triumph in 2015.