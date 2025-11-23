Opinion

Don’t give your 10-year-old retinoids for Christmas

A rebellious woman used to be someone who took up arms; now it’s Miriam O’Callaghan revealing she leaves her eye make-up on for a week

The most recent tales of reinvention preoccupying the internet include Miley Cyrus (pictured) and Emma Stone. Hype around their supposed transformations normalises the idea your face is like a winter coat, to be worn for a season and then upgraded. Photograph: Glen Luchford
The most recent tales of reinvention preoccupying the internet include Miley Cyrus (pictured) and Emma Stone. Hype around their supposed transformations normalises the idea your face is like a winter coat, to be worn for a season and then upgraded. Photograph: Glen Luchford
Jennifer O’Connell's picture
Jennifer O’Connell
Sun Nov 23 2025 - 06:454 MIN READ

READ NEXT