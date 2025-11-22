Teenage pedestrian left with serious head injuries after collision with truck

A woman was being treated for serious injuries following a collision with a truck in Limerick on Saturday. Photograph: David Raleigh

A young woman was fighting for her life in a Cork hospital after being involved in a collision with a truck in Limerick on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing on the R463, at Corbally Road, around 12.30pm.

The 19-year old student was initially taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick but was later transferred to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

In a statement, gardaí appealed for witnesses and road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the Corbally Road in Limerick city between 11:45am and 12:45pm to make contact.

“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a truck and a pedestrian on the Corbally Road that occurred shortly before 12:30pm,” the Garda statement read.

“The female pedestrian was brought to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.”

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí closed the road to allow forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.