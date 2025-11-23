Subscriber OnlyOpinion

The belief that technology could allow us to speak to the dead is deeply human

The more advanced our technologies become, the more effectively they channel primordial desires, terrors, delusions

Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror. When the ad for Calum Worthy's 2wai app appeared on social media it was widely likened to an idea from the television show. Photograph: Netflix
Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror. When the ad for Calum Worthy's 2wai app appeared on social media it was widely likened to an idea from the television show. Photograph: Netflix
Mark O’Connell's picture
Mark O’Connell
Sun Nov 23 2025 - 06:004 MIN READ