Sections
Home
Latest
Subscriber Only
Crosswords & Puzzles
Crosaire
Simplex
Sudoku
News Quiz
Ireland
Dublin
Education
Housing & Planning
Social Affairs
Stardust
Politics
Poll
Oireachtas
Common Ground
Elections & Referendums
Opinion
Editorials
An Irish Diary
Letters
Cartoon
Business
Budget 2026
Economy
Farming & Food
Financial Services
Innovation
Markets
Work
Commercial Property
World
Europe
UK
US
Canada
Australia
Africa
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Sport
Rugby
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Golf
Racing
Athletics
Boxing
Cycling
Hockey
Tennis
Your Money
Pricewatch
Crime & Law
Courts
Property
Residential
Commercial Property
Interiors
Food
Drink
Recipes
Restaurants
Health
Your Family
Your Fitness
Your Wellness
Get Running
Life & Style
Fashion
Beauty
Fine Art & Antiques
Gardening
People
Travel
Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
Stage
TV & Radio
Environment
Climate Crisis
Technology
Big Tech
Consumer Tech
Data & Security
Gaming
Science
Space
Media
Abroad
Obituaries
Transport
Motors
Car Reviews
Listen
Podcasts
In the News Podcast
The Women's Podcast
Inside Politics Podcast
Inside Business Podcast
The Counter Ruck Podcast
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly
Better with Money Podcast
Conversations with Parents Podcast
Early Edition Podcast
Video
Photography
Gaeilge
Scéal
Tuarascáil
History
Century
Student Hub
Offbeat
Family Notices
Opens in new window
Sponsored
Advertising Feature
Special Reports
Subscriber Rewards
Competitions
Newsletters
Weather Forecast
Subscriber Only
Opinion
The belief that technology could allow us to speak to the dead is deeply human
The more advanced our technologies become, the more effectively they channel primordial desires, terrors, delusions
Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror. When the ad for Calum Worthy's 2wai app appeared on social media it was widely likened to an idea from the television show. Photograph: Netflix
Mark O’Connell
Sun Nov 23 2025 - 06:00
•
4 MIN READ
For You
Mark O’Connell
Charlie Brooker
AI: Artificial intelligence
IN THIS SECTION
Don’t give your 10-year-old retinoids for Christmas
Ed Abrahamson: A McCarthyite fervour has overtaken Ireland where Israel is concerned
The belief that technology could allow us to speak to the dead is deeply human
Two-thirds of humanity live in places where religious freedom is violated
As economic storm clouds gather, Simon Harris has big decisions to make
MOST READ
Ireland player ratings v South Africa: James Ryan’s red card costs team
‘Fragile, unpredictable life’ - funerals of Co Louth car-crash friends take place
Russian signal jammed Irish aircraft communications channel
Teenage pedestrian left with serious head injuries after collision with truck
‘Emotionally, I’m shattered’: How an Irish professor lost his €1m retirement nest egg to scammers
LATEST STORIES
Government expresses reservations as Cop30 deal agreed after bitter standoff
Don’t give your 10-year-old retinoids for Christmas
Ed Abrahamson: A McCarthyite fervour has overtaken Ireland where Israel is concerned
Could this Republic of Ireland team reclaim the Tricolour?
The best Irish stories are often about death. My grandfather stole his own funeral