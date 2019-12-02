It was no surprise, really, that when Jim Gavin did bow out, he slipped away unobtrusively, in the dead of winter, some two months after the five-in-a-row has been secured and the focus has long left the All-Ireland championship.

Like many people, I had presumed, as the weeks passed, that he had decided to remain in situ for another season. But he made so many good, clean decisions over his time in charge that, when you look at it, he even got this one right.