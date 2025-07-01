Champions Cup draw live updates: Leinster and Munster await their fate

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the EPCR pool draws for the 2025 Investec Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup, which will take place at the Premier Sports studios in Dublin at 1.30pm.

Leinster and Munster are among the 24 teams that have qualified for the Champions Cup, while Ulster and Connacht have qualified for the Challenge Cup.

For the Champions Cup, each pool of six will contain two clubs from each of the leagues, where Leinster and Munster will be kept apart. There will be no matches between clubs from the same league.

Leinster are in Tier 1 for the draw thanks to winning the United Rugby Championship, which means they also cannot play Union Bordeaux Bègles (2025 Investec Champions Cup winners), Bath Rugby (2025 Gallagher Premiership winners) and Toulouse (Top 14 winners). Munster will be in Tier 2 with the rest of the teams.

The Challenge Cup draw will have 18 clubs, with pools of six also, with Connacht and Ulster kept apart. There is no tier system involved for that draw, it is an open draw other than stipulations about teams from the same country and league meeting.

Here are the competition dates for next season:

Round 1 – December 5-7, 2025

Round 2 – December 12-14, 2025

Round 3 – January 9-11, 2026

Round 4 – January 16-18, 2026

Round of 16 - April 3-5, 2026

Quarter-finals – April 10-12, 2026

Semi-finals – May 1-3, 2026

EPCR Challenge Cup Final – Friday, May 22

Investec Champions Cup Final – Saturday, May 23

Both finals will take place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.