Social housing projects to go from four-stage approval process to single-stage

Local authority social housing projects will go from a four-stage approval process to a single-stage process under reforms announced by Minister for Housing James Browne.

The move is intended to speed up the process of getting Government approval for building social housing, which has been frequently criticised as too lengthy, time-consuming and bureaucratic.

Mr Browne has also announced that he would mandate “specific design layouts and specifications” for all new-build social housing projects which would speed up planning and building by having a standard design for social housing.

“The single stage process and the use of standardised design layout options and specifications will streamline delivery, and I expect to see a marked increase in own-build social housing delivery from local authorities in particular,” Mr Browne said in a statement after the Cabinet approved the changes on Tuesday morning. “It is of urgent importance.”

Only smaller projects – with a value of less than €8 million and a maximum of 25 units – can go through a single-stage process.

That single-stage approval process will be extended to all projects, which Mr Browne said would provide “greater scope for increased and quicker delivery”.