Tributes paid after Dublin man dies in crash on Bolivia’s salt flats

Oisín Hoy was on his way to visit a volcano near the city of Potosi, Bolovia (pictured). Photograph: Getty Images

An Irish tourist who died in a car crash in Bolivia last Friday has been named locally as 29-year-old Oisín Hoy from Clontarf in Dublin.

It is understood Mr Hoy was among a group of tourists travelling in a 4x4 vehicle across the country’s salt flats on their way to visit a volcano near the city of Potosi.

Mr Hoy was fatally injured after the vehicle overturned. Five others, including two Bolivians, two Germans and a Dutch man were also injured in the crash.

Mr Hoy was a member of Clontarf GAA Club, which paid tribute to him on a social media post on Monday.

“He is remembered by all who played with him or coached him as a hugely positive person. He always presented with a smile and made a significant contribution to any team he played with,” noted the post.

Mr Hoy was a “long-standing member of the club, having played all the way through the juvenile ranks in hurling and football and into the world of adult football”, it added.

The club’s tribute detailed his love of travelling and, in particular, his “deep interest in other countries, cultures and, above all, in people”. Funeral details are not yet known.