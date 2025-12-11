Man (38) due to appear in Co Down court on terrorism-related charges

A man is due in court after being charged by the PSNI. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A man is due in court in the North on Thursday after being charged by police as part of a cross-Border investigation into “violent right-wing extremism”.

He man (38) is set to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court, Co Down.

He was arrested in Ballynahinch, Co Down, and charged by the Police Service of Northern Ireland with possession of articles for use in terrorism, collection of information likely to be of use to terrorists and withholding information which might prevent an act of terrorism, the PSNI said.

Another man was detained by police in Co Down and a woman was detained in Co Armagh, all under the Terrorism Act.

The woman has been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), while the second man has been released following questioning.

The PSNI investigation into right-wing extremism is being carried out in conjunction with An Garda Síochána.