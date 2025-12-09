Contest to become next GAA president looks set to be two-man race

Wexford’s Derek Kent has been nominated by his county to contest the GAA presidential election next February. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

The contest to become the next president of the GAA looks set to be a two-man race between Tipperary’s Ger Ryan and Wexford’s Derek Kent.

Ryan and Kent have both received nominations from their respective counties, and Croke Park officials are not expecting any further candidates.

Jarlath Burns will remain president of the association until early 2027, with the vote to find his successor taking place at GAA Congress next February.

Ryan was nominated by his native Tipperary late last month while Kent officially entered the race on Monday night. It had been anticipated for quite some time that both Ryan and Kent would be vying to become the 42nd president of the GAA.

Kent, who was chairman of his native Wexford from 2017-2020, is currently chair of the Leinster Council and will remain in that role until January.

A previous chairman of the Central Competitions Control Committee, Kent was in Croke Park last Saturday to present the Leinster club SHC trophy to St Martin’s of Wexford after their provincial final victory over Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Wexford GAA stated: “Derek has always shown great leadership and drive with both Wexford and Leinster, and he leaves a great legacy at county and provincial level. He would be a fitting choice to lead the association through the years ahead. Go n-eirí an t-ádh leis!”

Those sentiments were echoed by Leinster GAA: “Throughout his tenure, both in Leinster and in Wexford, Derek has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of our games. As he prepares to conclude his term at Comhairle Laighean in January, he leaves the province well positioned and on a sound footing for the years ahead.

“We wish him every success in the next chapter of his continued service to the association.”

One of the obvious tasks facing the next GAA president will be to oversee the integration process between the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association.

The Steering Group on Integration (SGI), chaired by Mary McAleese, set out a target of 2027 for the three organisations to be brought under the one umbrella.

That has always seemed an ambitious goal and it is understood several officials in Croke Park’s question whether it is possible within that period.

Ger Ryan is a former chairman of Munster GAA. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Nonetheless, the most recent update from the SGI stated they are “continuing to work towards the timeline as previously communicated”.

Irrespective of whether that timeline is upheld, the next GAA president will be in office during what is certain to be a period of unprecedented change.

Integration will not end once a deal is signed but rather it will continue to be an evolving process, and the rearranging of leadership roles throughout the new GAA will take careful managing.

The situation was muddied recently by news that long-term LGFA chief executive officer Helen O’Rourke was stepping down, while Camogie CEO Sinead McNulty has also vacated her position.

Last week, it was announced Lyn Savage would be succeeding O’Rourke as LGFA CEO next March.

It will be interesting to see how much emphasis each of the GAA presidential candidates puts on integration, but Ryan did namecheck it on the night of his nomination.

“The association is remarkable in terms of the quality of our games, our players, our volunteers and our facilities, from Croke Park itself right through to clubs across urban and rural Ireland,” said Ryan.

“It has managed to deliver all of that through being volunteer led and amateur status, which is something incredible and unique. Preserving that amateur status is one of a number of significant challenges ahead that I believe I can help navigate the GAA through.

“Other key issues ahead for us include how we approach integration of the GAA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association as well as dealing with significant demographic changes that are posing serious questions for the future of the association in both rural and urban areas.”

Ryan, who was Munster Council chairman from 2022 until January of this year, is bidding to become the first president of the association from Tipperary since Séamus Ó Riain, who held the role from 1967 to 1970.

The Templederry Kenyons clubman has carried out a number of other key GAA roles over the years. He was vice-chairman of Munster GAA from 2019-22, chaired Munster GAA’s Coaching and Games Committee from 2019-22 and also served as provincial council PRO between 2014-17.

He was chairman of the Medical Scientific and Welfare Committee (MSW) 2012-2018, chair of the Communications Committee 2018-2021 and is currently chair of the Central Referees Appointments Committee.

Wexford’s most recent GAA president was Michael Kehoe (1949-52).