Heightened risk from hostile actors, ‘dark vessel’ in Irish Sea and more top stories

Ireland may be targeted by hostile actors in 2026 as it hosts the European Union presidency, and there is “considerable” concern it lacks capacity to defend against such attacks, a new paper has warned.

Meanwhile it’s emerged a “dark vessel” was spotted in the Irish Sea around the same time as the Naval Service noted five drones near the flight path of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.

A marathon dispute over a Dublin family home has been halted by a judge. The legal row began in 2001 and the brother and sister involved have since died. But legal proceedings are planned over the property’s transfer.

The Irish Times has learned of what appears to be a mass eviction at an old Georgian building on Mountjoy Square in Dublin 1.

It is hard to be kind about Meghan Markle’s festive Netflix special “With Love, Meghan,” but you can count on our features writer Patrick Freyne to try.