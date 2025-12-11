Athenry driven by Kate Moran’s memory ahead of All-Ireland final against St Finbarr’s

Dervla Higgins (Athenry) and Kate Wall (St Finbarr’s) ahead of the All-Ireland senior club camogie final at Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Dervla Higgins says the Athenry players will remember team-mate Kate Moran when they take to the field at Croke Park on Sunday.

Moran, a few weeks shy of her 21st birthday, passed away in April 2022 after suffering a head injury while playing a league game for Athenry against Ardrahan.

Following the club’s victory over Sarsfields in the Galway senior camogie final this October, manager Joe Rabitte spoke powerfully about the tragedy and articulated how important Moran still was to the group.

Captain Higgins says Moran will never be forgotten inside the Athenry dressingroom.

“We went through tough patches as individuals, as players, as a team, as a club,” recalls Higgins.

“It was a tough period for us to try and still focus on camogie when Kate was such a stronghold and such a part of our team. She was the life and energy and we had such a friendship with her.

“She’s always someone that’s going to be a part of Athenry camogie, she’s always going to be brought along with us in the dressingroom, especially on days and weeks like this leading into All-Ireland finals. She’s such an important aspect and member of our team and always will be.”

The group united like a band of sisters to help each other through that difficult period.

“It probably bonded us and we’re lucky we have such a close-knit community,” Higgins adds.

“We’re privileged to be able to rely on each other and to have each other to get us through the tough times.”

Moran would have been part of the Athenry team preparing for Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland camogie final – the club’s first appearance in the senior decider since 2009.

Kate Moran in action for Galway. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

It has been a year of significant progress for camogie in Galway, with the county team beating Cork to win the All-Ireland senior title in August, and now an opportunity to claim the club crown as well.

Athenry’s only All-Ireland club success was way back in 1977, while there were recent final losses in 2007 and 2009.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Sarsfields were chasing seven-in-a-row in Galway this year, but Athenry managed to halt that run in October’s county final.

“There’s such a good buzz around the town,” says Higgins, who was part of Galway’s O’Duffy Cup winning team in August.

“To still be going on now so late in December and to be pushing for an All-Ireland final, there’s such good buzz about the place.

“Hurling and camogie are so strong in Athenry, so it’s nice to put Athenry camogie back on the map.

“This year was our first county final to get to in 16 years, so to win it as well was such an achievement for us. We’ve got to the All-Ireland final now and we’re just trying to go one step further and hopefully come out on top.”

And just like August, when Higgins takes to the pitch at Croke Park on Sunday, she’ll once against be facing Cork opponents.

“We’ve watched one or two of their [St Finbarr’s] recent games and I’d be familiar with one or two of their players as well, they’ve a great set-up.

“They have a few household names that I would have played against in the intercounty scene and come across them against Cork.

“We’d recognise the [Athenry] girls that would have done it before us, so to get to that position and to win it, it would probably be one of our, if not the best, sporting day in our lives so far. Hopefully that’ll be the case.”

The AIB All-Ireland camogie club senior final between Athenry (Galway) and St Finbarr’s (Cork) will take place on Sunday at Croke Park, 4.15pm.