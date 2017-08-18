Kerry make three changes for semi-final clash with Mayo

Fit-again Lee Keegan returns to Mayo half-back line

Seán Moran

Stephen O’Brien replaces Donnchadh Walsh in the Kerry side to face Mayo. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stephen O’Brien replaces Donnchadh Walsh in the Kerry side to face Mayo. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has made three changes for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo. Former All Star wing forward Donnchadh Walsh is injured and has been replaced by Stephen O’Brien.

There are also changes at centrefield where Anthony Maher comes in for Jack Barry and in defence where Killian Young takes over from Fionn Fitzgerald at corner back.

It means that there are also three changes from the side that lined up against Mayo in the counties’ last meeting in the championship, the 2014 semi-final: Fitzgerald and Walsh as well as the retired Aidan O’Mahony have been replaced by Mark Griffin, O’Brien and Tadhg Morley.

Mayo make just one change from the quarter-final replay win over Roscommon, with fit-again Lee Keegan replacing Paddy Durcan in the half-back line. Donal Vaughan has been named at fullback for his 100th appearance for the senior team.

KERRY (SFC v Mayo): Brian Kelly; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Michael Geaney, Johnny Buckley (capt), Stephen O’Brien; Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue.

Subs: Shane Ryan, Jack Barry, Fionn Fitzgerald, Barry John Keane, Jonathan Lyne, Jack Savage, Darran O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan, Seán O’Shea, Bryan Sheehan, Gavin Crowley.

MAYO: David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Keith Higgins; Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle; Séamus O’Shea,Tom Parsons; Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor; Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) Cillian O’Connor (capt), Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.