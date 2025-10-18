Tipperary football manager Philly Ryan dies unexpectedly, aged 56

Tipperary GAA is mourning the sudden death of senior football manager Philly Ryan, who died unexpectedly on Saturday at the age of 56.

He had taken charge of the team at the beginning of last season, having played for Tipperary for 16 years, retiring in 2003. A goalkeeper, he captained the county to the 1995 All-Ireland B championship, beating Longford in the final in Birr.

He had also managed the county minors and under-20s as well as his club, Commercials.

The county GAA announced the news:

“Tipperary GAA county board is deeply saddened to announce the very untimely death of current Tipperary senior football manager Philly Ryan, who passed away unexpectedly earlier today.

“Philly was a proud Clonmel Commercials clubman, and a stalwart of Tipperary football, both as a player and in his later role as manager and coach. His contribution to Gaelic football in the county was immense, and his loss will be felt deeply across the GAA community.

“At club level with Clonmel Commercials, he won multiple Tipperary senior football championship medals – including titles in 1986, 1989, 1990 and 2002. At inter-county level, he joined the Tipperary senior panel in 1987 and served steadily until his retirement following the 2003 championship.

“As first-choice goalkeeper for Tipperary, he also captained the county side on several occasions, including in his debut year 1990 and in 1995 when Tipperary claimed the All-Ireland Senior B title. In August 2024 he was appointed as senior football manager of Tipperary, bringing his rich playing and coaching experience to the role.

“Philly’s leadership, genuine commitment and passion for the cause of football in Tipperary were evident both on and off the field. He epitomised the values of dedication, teamwork and unwavering club-and-county loyalty. Under his management, the county football team had shown encouraging signs of progress and ambition.

“Tipperary county board extends its deepest sympathies to Philly’s wife Anna, son Shane (current Tipperary goalkeeper), daughters Amy and Katie and his extended family, his club (Clonmel Commercials), his colleagues, the Tipperary football panel and the wider GAA community.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family. The county board urges all supporters and members of the GAA family to show respect and solidarity at this sad time.

“The loss of Philly Ryan is a great blow to Tipperary football. We honour his memory, his service and his love of the game – and we commit to carry forward his legacy of ambition and community spirit.”

A minute’s silence is to be observed ahead of Saturday night’s Dublin SFC Final at Parnell Park.