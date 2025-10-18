Ballyboden take on double-chasing Na Fianna in Dublin football final

A total of 15 county finals are listed for this weekend. On Saturday, the Dublin final will reveal the successors to dethroned All-Ireland champions, Cuala. Their nemesis Ballyboden, who conjured an unanswered 2-3 in the closing minutes of the semi-final, managed to succeed where St Mary’s Ardee and Errigal Ciarán had been unable last season in making the Dalkey side pay for being careless with big leads.

Boden are favourites against double chasing Na Fianna, who are the reigning All-Ireland hurling champions.

They too had an eye-catching win over the other of last year’s finalists, Kilmacud Crokes and pulled a massive turnaround against Ballymun out of the bag in the quarter-finals. They may be slightly more diffident at this level and will need to click into gear quickly, as Boden’s fast-moving attacking game is complemented by quality forwards, former All Star Colm Basquel, Dublin colleague Ross McGarry and Daire Sweeney.

In Mayo, Ballina are after a third successive title, mindful that opponents Westport were the last side to knock them out, in the 2022 final. The experience of all those finals is likely to give the champions an advantage, as is their energy-saving win in the semi-finals against local rivals Knockmore.

Westport had a more searching examination before defeating Crossmolina in extra-time. They probably need to step up if they’re to win given the champions’ composure and the form of Frank Irwin and Evan Regan.

Derry champions Newbridge survived a committee room challenge from Slaughtneil to take their defence to the last day, although they are outsiders against an impressive Magherafelt, who blew away 2024 All-Ireland winners Glen in their semi-final.

Another recent All-Ireland winning outfit, Kilcoo, are back in the Down final as they bid for a seven-in-a-row county title. By stark contrast Carryduff are still awaiting their first and looking likely to wait a bit longer.

Imokilly's Eoin Devis and Sarsfields' Conor O'Sullivan during last year's Cork SHC final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Hurling also presents a couple of big county finals. Cork’s sees last year’s defeated All-Ireland finalists Sarsfields look to regain the county title, which they lost out on last year against Imokilly before going on to represent Cork and winning Munster.

They face Midleton, who have been largely impressive to date but the salient influence on the outcome looks to be their loss of both county forward Conor Lehane and Eoin Moloney to Achilles injuries, as they try to avoid what would be a third successive championship defeat by Sars.

The Munster champions have their own absentee issues with the influential Cathal McCarthy out injured and last year’s industrial points supplier Aaron Myers abroad. However, they look to be coping with the losses more effectively than the opponents could be expected to.

Across the border in Limerick, Na Piarsaigh are back looking for the title they lost last year to this weekend’s opponents and defending champions Doon, who won a comeback cliffhanger with a late point from Adam English.

Shane O’Neill’s team look in steadier form this time around, facing into a sixth county final in seven years. The winners face yet another match against Waterford champions Ballygunner, who have beaten the Limerick representatives every year since 2017.

Football county finals

Saturday

Fermanagh: Erne Gaels Belleek v Derrygonnelly Harps, Brewster Park, 6pm

Dublin: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 8pm (Live on TG4)

Sunday

Carlow: Old Leighlin v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm

Derry: O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt v Seán O’Leary’s Newbridge, Celtic Park, 3.30pm

Down: Carryduff v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.30pm

Kildare: Athy v Naas, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 3.30pm

Leitrim: Ballinamore v Leitrim Gaels, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 3.30pm

Mayo: Ballina Stephenites v Westport GAA, MacHale Park, 4pm

Hurling county finals

Sunday

Antrim: St John’s v Loughgiel Shamrocks, Ballycastle, 2pm

Cork: Midleton v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm

Limerick: Doon v Na Piarsaigh, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm

Meath: Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm

Offaly: Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone, O’Connor Park, 1pm

Sligo: Easkey v Naomh Eoin, Sligo Centre of Excellence, 12.30pm

Westmeath: Castletown Geoghegan v Lough Lene Gaels, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.30pm